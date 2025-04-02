The 14 Vital Rules Of Grilling You Should Never Break

When you spend years in front of the grill, you learn a thing or two. For example, never wear shorts on a foot truck when you're working the flat top, because those burners are exactly thigh-level. Or, you should always have a stainless steel bowl nearby, because nothing melts cheese on a burger faster than a heat dome. However, these are merely suggestions and neither are essential rules for becoming a grill master.

Experience is the best teacher when it comes to cooking. This is what I've learned during years working the grill line on food trucks and in full-service restaurants. My skill grew from a 48-inch griddle to a full-burner charcoal grill, until I was flipping filet mignon in Long Island's Hamptons as a private chef. Whereas the Hamptons allows no room for error, the same is not true of the home cook.

Without a doubt, your margin of error will be equally as small if you keep these vital grilling tips in mind. There are four core basics to master when those summer days are calling you to ready the grill: Don't burn your meat, learn the right tools, care for your grill surfaces, and respect cooking temperatures. Here's how you can master all four while showing off a little grill superiority at your next BBQ.

