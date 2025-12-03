16 Of The Best-Selling Cookbooks On Amazon In 2025
As the end of the year looms, you may be thinking about purchasing a cookbook or two. Maybe you need a great gift for the foodie in your life, or perhaps you're looking to start off the new year with a big batch of new recipes in your repertoire. Whatever the case may be, if you're unsure where to start when it comes to looking for cookbooks, the best-selling section of Amazon is a good place to start. However, even that could get a little bit overwhelming — especially if you aren't completely sure what you're looking for — so, to make things easier for you, we've compiled the best of what there is to offer amongst 2025's best-selling books.
This collection contains a range of different types of cookbooks. There are books for beginners, younger chefs, and anyone who is just looking to try something new. There are also options for specific appliances, like the air fryer, or specific pans, like cast iron. All in all, this list will leave you with plenty of ideas for which books to add to your collection or put in your cart for your Christmas shopping list.
The Well Plated Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes You'll Want to Eat
The title of Erin Clarke's "The Well Plated Cookbook: Fast, Healthy Recipes You'll Want to Eat" says it all. It's full of simple everyday recipes that you'll want to integrate into your weekly routine. There are more than 130 recipes in the book, such as sheet pan tandoori chicken, stuffed sweet potatoes (five ways), and one-pot creamy sun-dried tomato orzo.
Buy "The Well Plated Cookbook" on Amazon for $34 for the hardcover or $38.99 for the spiral-bound version.
Super Quick & Simple Weeknight Cookbook: 10-Minute, One-Pan, Delicious Recipes for Busy People Who Just Want to Eat and Relax
As we all know, cooking on a weeknight can be one arduous task. It can be difficult to find recipes that cook easily and won't take up too much time. But Clara Westwood's "Super Quick & Simple Weeknight Cookbook" is full of exactly those types of recipes. The book contains one-pot and one-pan fare, high-protein dishes, make-ahead options, and budget-friendly meals. Some examples include the garlic butter shrimp with lemon orzo and spicy honey-glazed salmon bowls.
Buy "Super Quick & Simple Weeknight Cookbook" on Amazon for $19.95.
The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook: A Fresh Guide to Eating Well With 700 Foolproof Recipes
Vegetarians need cookbooks too, just like this one: "The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook" from America's Test Kitchen. This book is perfect for vegetarians, of course, but it's also great for anyone who is trying to get more veggies into their diet, as a significant amount of the 700-plus recipes are veggie-forward. There are also 500 gluten-free recipes, 250 vegan recipes, and over 300 that can be made in 45 minutes or less. Some examples from the book include summer vegetable gratin, stir-fried tofu and bok choy, and vegetarian spaghetti and meatballs.
Buy "The Complete Vegetarian Cookbook" on Amazon for $34.99 for the paperback or $31.98 for the spiral-bound copy.
The Super Easy Teen Cookbook: 75 Simple Step-by-Step Recipes
If you have a teen who is interested in learning how to cook, then Christina Hitchcock's "The Super Easy Teen Cookbook" is the perfect gift for them. The book features recipes that are easy to follow and require only affordable ingredients. It also contains helpful tips, as well as descriptions of cooking terms. The recipes include everything from vegetarian miso ramen to fluffy chocolate chip pancakes.
Buy "The Super Easy Teen Cookbook" on Amazon for $9.38 for the paperback or $23.99 for the spiral-bound version.
Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!: 100+ Super-Easy, Delicious Recipes
Similarly, maybe your kids aren't quite teenagers yet but are still interested in cooking. "Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!" is made for younger chefs. There are over 100 recipes, all of which are simple and easy for kids to follow. With the help of this book, your children can start making things like lemon-rosemary chicken and potatoes, a bagel breakfast bake, or even turkey and white bean chili.
Buy "Good Housekeeping Kids Cook!" on Amazon for $19.99.
The No-Fuss Bread Machine Cookbook: Hands-Off Recipes for Perfect Homemade Bread
If you recently bought a bread machine but aren't sure where to start, this is the book for you. Michelle Anderson's "No-Fuss Bread Machine Cookbook" is a handy tome with all of the info you need on the bread machine itself to get you familiarized with it. You can also read our guide on what exactly a bread maker is for some additional learning. The book is full of delicious bread recipes. Expect ideas for loaves like black olive, fragrant orange, and spinach feta.
Buy "The No-Fuss Bread Machine Cookbook" for $14.99 for the paperback or $25.99 for the spiral-bound version.
The Perfect Cookie: Your Ultimate Guide to Foolproof Cookies, Brownies & Bars
America's Test Kitchen's "The Perfect Cookie" is all about dessert, so buy it for any loved one with a major sweet tooth. While there are plenty of cookie recipes in here, as the name would suggest, there are also guides for brownies, fudge, fruit bars, and more. Some examples include the perfect chocolate chip cookies, gluten-free key lime bars, and peanut butter swirl brownies. There are also plenty of tips throughout to help you achieve perfection on each and every recipe.
Buy "The Perfect Cookie" on Amazon for $35.
Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook
If you're looking to get cooking advice and recipe ideas from a familiar face, then we suggest buying Ina Garten's "Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." This beloved Food Network star is a master in the kitchen, so you can trust you're getting good advice. In this book, she includes meals that are convenient — whether that means you can do some prep ahead of time or it just requires very little work on your part. Some of her go-to recipes include avocado and fried egg tartines and chicken in a pot with orzo.
Buy "Go-To Dinners" on Amazon for $35 for the hardcover or $43.43 for the spiral-bound copy.
The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook: Recipes to Survive the Next Four Years
This one is for any new adults who are about to start their college journey. "The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook" by Pamela Ellgen will give you the tools you need to gain basic cooking skills and learn recipes that are easy and actually taste good. Each dish requires only five ingredients — which is essential for all of the college students on a budget — and takes less than 30 minutes (so there's plenty of time left for studying). These recipes include a ham and cheese breakfast sandwich, salmon sliders with avocado, and a sesame-ginger chopped salad.
Buy "The 5-Ingredient College Cookbook" on Amazon for $14.99 for the paperback or $22.91 for the spiral-bound copy.
How Can It Be Gluten Free Cookbook Collection: 350+ Groundbreaking Recipes for All Your Favorites
Even if you've read our ultimate guide on eating gluten-free, you still may have a hard time finding recipes that you love and fit the gluten-free criteria. In this case, you'll want to check out "How Can It Be Gluten Free," another selection from America's Test Kitchen. It provides hundreds of tasty recipes for anyone who needs to exclude gluten from their diet (75 of which are also dairy-free). The book also features nutritional information and recommendations for gluten-free products, and the dishes listed include everything from almond biscotti to orange chicken to vegetable lasagna and more.
Buy "How Can It Be Gluten Free" on Amazon for 45 dollars.
Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners: Quick, Simple, and Irresistibly Delicious Recipes to Save Time, Eat Healthy, and Impress Your Loved Ones Every Day!
After buying an air fryer, the first thing you should do is read our guide on the most common air fryer questions, answered. The second thing you should do is buy this book, which is full of recipes designed specifically to be made in the appliance. The "Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners" by Joshua Michael Davis contains easy-to-follow recipes, as well as tips and techniques for beginners to learn. There is also emphasis on the main health benefit of using the air fryer, which is that the recipes require little to no oil. Some of the dishes featured include pulled pork sliders, stuffed mushrooms with cheese, and baked avocado with panko.
Buy "Super Easy Air Fryer Cookbook for Beginners" on Amazon for $18.95.
The Complete Cast Iron Cookbook: A Tantalizing Collection of Over 240 Recipes for Your Cast-Iron Cookware
If you want to make the most of your cast iron, you'll want to buy "The Complete Cast Iron Cookbook" by The Coastal Kitchen. There are over 300 recipes designed to make the best use of your cast iron (including vegetarian and gluten-free options), as well as a plentiful amount of information on how to take care of your skillet. Before you dive into these recipes — which include corny-spicy cornbread and stuffed pork chops — be sure to read our list of nine essential tips for cooking with a cast iron skillet for a quick guide.
Buy "The Complete Cast Iron Cookbook" on Amazon for $34.99.
Matty Matheson: Home Style Cookery: A Home Cookbook
Maybe you know Matty Matheson as the renowned chef that he is, or maybe you know him as an actor on Hulu's "The Bear." Either way, you should buy his cookbook, "Home Style Cookery," if you want a tome full of comforting, easy-to-master recipes. Matheson wrote this book to help all home cooks hone their skills. These recipes include a kitchen sink salad, Texas-style prime rib, and one-hour bolognese.
Buy "Home Style Cookery" on Amazon for $40 for the hardcover or $44.41 for the spiral-bound version.
Graze: Inspiration for Small Plates and Meandering Meals: A Charcuterie Cookbook
Maybe you already know a few charcuterie-making tips, such as knowing to organize your ingredients first for the most well-designed board, but aren't sure how to come up with the right set of ingredients. In this case, you should buy "Graze" by Suzanne Lenzer. This book is all about making the best charcuterie board possible, as well as putting together small bites and tapas. The grazing menus have fun names like "Ode to Spring and All Things Green" and "A Quick Jaunt to Spain."
Buy "Graze" on Amazon for $27.50 for the hardcover or $45.99 for the spiral-bound copy.
The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook: Easy and Wholesome Meals to Cook, Prep, Grab, and Go
Both eating healthy and meal-prepping are two things that can be harder than they seem like they should be. This book, "The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook" by Toby Amidor, will help you do both of those things so that you can make your week easier with already-prepared healthy meals that are actually tasty. It's also a great book for anyone focusing on fitness in general, such as if you're being conscious about portions. Some recipes include baked turkey meatballs, skirt steak with Asian peanut sauce, and lighter fish cakes.
Buy "The Healthy Meal Prep Cookbook" on Amazon for $17.99 for the paperback or $22.99 for the spiral-bound version.
Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy: A Cookbook
Tieghan Gerard is a best-selling cookbook author and has released multiple "Half Baked Harvest" books (which is also the name of her food blog). Her most recent release, "Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy," is the perfect gift for anyone looking to find some new, simple recipes that will bring joy to their everyday cooking endeavors. This book is all about comfort food, featuring recipes such as cheesy roasted shallot bread, cinnamon waffles, and dark chocolate pistachio cake.
Buy "Half Baked Harvest Quick & Cozy" on Amazon for $32.99 for the hardcover or $49.99 for the spiral-bound copy.