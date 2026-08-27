This Retro Mini Fridge From Costco Has Customers Divided
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Retro and vintage products are alluring to consumers who like the connection those products have to the past and their uniqueness compared to modern items. When it comes to the kitchen, though, it may be difficult to find well-aged appliances that are still in good working condition. Tapping into the nostalgia, many brands make modern products with retro aesthetics. This Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge at Costco has many customers swooning, but others are hesitating to jump on board.
On Instagram, @costcohotfinds posted a video showing that Costco recently put out these retro Frigidaire fridges in her local store. She excitedly says that she loves the red but became torn on which one to get when she saw it in black, too. Many followers left comments about how much they love the vintage look and want one. One person who already has one said, "Ordered on the website last month. Love this thing! Sooo many compliments from friends."
Not everyone was ready to make this fridge a Costco kitchen find to look for, though. One commenter was hesitant about the modern Frigidaire not being of the same quality as retro products. Meanwhile, another chimed in to note that it might work a little too well, saying, "Whatever can is at the back of each line freezes, so what we do is we have an empty can at the back of every single row [...] But I'll tell you this, nothing is as delicious as a super cold beverage."
All the deets on the Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge with Chiller
The Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge with Chiller is available on the Costco website in red and black for $249.99. With 3.3 cubic feet of interior space, it can accommodate up to 102 standard-sized cans. It's also designed with LED lights, a reversible glass door (left or right hinges), and adjustable temperature control. Plus, the three wire shelves can be removed and rearranged to accommodate larger items, like wine bottles.
However, the price is one of the hangups that's preventing some customers from thinking it's among the high-end kitchen items from Costco that are worth every penny. One person in the comments on the Instagram post noted that "the price isn't retro" enough, while another noticed that the online price is higher than the $199.99 in-store price seen in the video. On its website, though, the warehouse retailer admits that prices can vary between its stores and online because of promotions and shipping costs — the latter of which is likely in this case.
Another minor hangup some have mentioned is that it isn't available in other colors at Costco, like blue or pink. While the streamlined and trustworthy options are among the reasons you should buy a fridge from Costco, it means that color availability could be limited. Frigidaire does make this retro compact fridge in blue, which Daily Meal found available at Lowe's, but you'll be paying even more for it: $379. That makes the Costco options a steal of a deal!