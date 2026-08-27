This Retro Mini Fridge From Costco Has Customers Divided

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Retro and vintage products are alluring to consumers who like the connection those products have to the past and their uniqueness compared to modern items. When it comes to the kitchen, though, it may be difficult to find well-aged appliances that are still in good working condition. Tapping into the nostalgia, many brands make modern products with retro aesthetics. This Frigidaire Retro Compact Fridge at Costco has many customers swooning, but others are hesitating to jump on board.

On Instagram, @costcohotfinds posted a video showing that Costco recently put out these retro Frigidaire fridges in her local store. She excitedly says that she loves the red but became torn on which one to get when she saw it in black, too. Many followers left comments about how much they love the vintage look and want one. One person who already has one said, "Ordered on the website last month. Love this thing! Sooo many compliments from friends."

Not everyone was ready to make this fridge a Costco kitchen find to look for, though. One commenter was hesitant about the modern Frigidaire not being of the same quality as retro products. Meanwhile, another chimed in to note that it might work a little too well, saying, "Whatever can is at the back of each line freezes, so what we do is we have an empty can at the back of every single row [...] But I'll tell you this, nothing is as delicious as a super cold beverage."