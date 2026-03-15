19 Costco Kitchen Finds To Look For In 2026
If you're a frequent Costco shopper, then you're probably always on the lookout for new products. And if you're on the lookout for, specifically, kitchen-related items, then you'll be delighted to know that there's quite a wide variety of new products that you should be on the lookout for this year. Maybe you've just moved into a new home and need to fill out the kitchen or maybe you're simply looking to buy a new product or two to upgrade your existing kitchen. Either way, we've got you covered — we've compiled a list of some of the best new kitchen items that have recently been added to the Costco shelves.
This list is full of exciting items that may be just what you need to take your kitchen to the next level. There are new pots and pans, if you need more cookware in your kitchen. There are other practical items, such as a trash can, a knife block, and storage containers. Then, there are items that are more fun and exciting, like a fondue set or a sparkling water maker. Before you dive into this list, one thing to note is that we will be listing the online price for each item, which may be slightly different than it is in stores.
over&back 3-piece Multipurpose Berry Baskets
If you're someone who eats a lot of berries — or, perhaps, loves making berry-infused baked goods, such as blueberry muffins or strawberry banana bread — then it may be a good idea to buy these multipurpose berry baskets. The baskets have slotted sides, which are meant to help the berries stay ventilated and fresh longer. The design also makes it very easy to use these baskets as a colander to wash your fresh fruit. The set comes with one large basket and two medium baskets. You can also choose between two color options, either white or green.
Buy the over&back three-piece of multiple berry baskets from Costco for $19.99
GreenPan 15 Carbon Steel Paella Pan
If paella is one of your favorite dishes, then you need to buy this carbon steel paella pan from Costco. It's 15 inches in diameter, pre-seasoned, and oven and broiler-safe up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit. It also builds up a nonstick patina over time, with more uses, so it's built to last and be a staple in your kitchen for years to come. You can use it to make other dishes as well, but it's exactly what you need for the best homemade paella — and we suggest you start with our recipe for chorizo and pork loin paella.
Buy the GreenPan carbon steel paella pan from Costco for $38.99.
Terry Kitchen Towels, 8-pack
Sometimes all you need to refresh your kitchen is a new set of towels — just like this eight-pack of kitchen towels that you can now find at Costco. These towels are 100% cotton, which is exactly the material that we recommend choosing for longer-lasting kitchen towels. They are designed to be both durable and absorbent. They're also machine-washable, so they're easy and convenient to care for. There are four design schemes to choose from: Green, red, taupe, and yellow and black. Some of the designs include stripes, florals, and bees.
Buy the eight-pack of kitchen towels from Costco for $19.99.
Zwilling Enlightened 7-Piece Cookware Set
Another easy way to refresh your kitchen in a significant and useful way is to invest in a new cookware set. This seven-piece set from Zwilling may be just what you need — it comes with a 2.6-quart saute pan, an 8-inch fry pan, a 10-inch fry pan, and a 12-inch fry pan, along with three lids (one of which fits two of the pans). The made-in-Italy pans have a ceramic nonstick coating, as well as an aluminium construction designed for even heat distribution and heat retention. Additionally, each pan has a built-in heat indicator to let you know when to start cooking or when to lower the heat.
Buy the Zwilling Enlightened seven-piece cookware set from Costco for $299.99.
Spring Hooked Accent Rug
With springtime fast approaching, you may want to add a few new decorative items to your kitchen to celebrate the warming weather and the season of flowers and florals. And these new spring accent rug options from Costco are just what you need to make your kitchen more lively and spring-like. There are four design options: Floral, cherries, bee, and tulips. These rugs have a memory foam padding for comfort, with a 0.63-inch pile height.
Buy the spring hooked accent rug from Costco for $28.99 each.
T-fal Ice Force, 11-Piece Stainless Steel Knife Block Set
All kitchens need a good knife block set — and if you don't already have one, consider buying this new set from Costco: The 11-piece stainless steel knife block from T-fal. These knives are made of high-quality stainless steel from Germany, made with advanced ice hardening technology — they're designed to stay sharp for a long time. The set includes an 8-inch chef knife, an 8-inch bread knife, a 5.5-inch santoku knife, a 4.5-inch utility knife, a 3.5-inch paring knife, four steak knives, and kitchen scissors, as well as the wooden block. After buying this set, just remember to never place a clean knife back into the knife block (until the block itself has been cleaned).
Buy the T-fal 11-piece stainless steel knife block set from Costco for $99.99.
Zwilling 10-Piece Cast Iron Fondue Set
Fondue lovers will be happy to know that making the delicious treat is about to become a whole lot easier and more fun — as soon as they buy this 10-piece cast iron fondue set from Zwilling at Costco. This set comes with a fondue pot, a splash guard, a stand, a tea light burner, and six fondue forks. The fondue pot has a bright red coloring, making it just as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful. Buy this set and get ready to enjoy many fondue nights in your future — but just remember to first read what you need to know about fondue etiquette.
Buy the Zwilling 10-piece cast iron fondue set from Costco for $99.99.
Lodge Cast Iron Reversible Grill/Griddle
This Lodge cast iron reversible grill and griddle is ideal for anyone looking for a versatile piece of cookware. Not only is one side a grill and the other side a griddle, but it can also be used either inside or outside (either atop your stove, in the oven, or on top of your outdoor grill). The grill/griddle — which is 17 inches by 12 inches in size — is already seasoned with 100% natural vegetable oil. And before you start cooking on this, be sure to read the biggest mistakes to avoid when cooking on a cast-iron griddle.
Buy the Lodge cast-iron griddle/grill at Costco for $39.99.
Kohler 47L Step Trash Can
It may be time for a trash can upgrade in your kitchen — and, if it is, you should check out this step trash can option from Kohler, now available at Costco. This trash can is hands-free thanks to the metal foot pedal and has a lid that both locks for when it's easier for you to keep it open and slowly closes to avoid a loud noise. It's designed to fit any 13-gallon trash bag, so you can stick with your preferred brand. The can also sits well up against a wall to stay out of the way and has a built-in handle on the side so it's easy to move around, if needed.
Buy the Kohler step trash can from Costco for $99.99.
Bentgo Pantry 22-Piece Airtight Food Storage Containers
Anybody who does a lot of cooking at home needs a good set of airtight food storage containers, just like this 22-piece set from Bentgo. The set consists of containers of seven different sizes with matching lids, along with a ½ cup scoop and a cereal lid to swap in for easy pouring. This set works great for anyone who wants to organize their pantry more efficiently and ensure that all dried goods remain as fresh as possible for as long as possible. The smaller containers can also work well for leftovers or packing food to go.
Buy the Bentgo 22-piece airtight food storage container set from Costco for $77.99.
USA Pan Loaf Pan Set, 3-Pack
There are so many delicious loaf recipes out there — such as pumpkin bread, extra moist banana bread, or classic zucchini bread, just to name a few. If you're someone who loves to make different types of bread, whether sweet or savory, then you should definitely buy this three-pack of loaf pans from USA Pan at Costco. These pans have a silicone-based nonstick coating and can withstand up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit. The set comes with one 1-pound volume pan, one 1.25-volume pan, and one 1.5-volume pan.
Buy the USA Pan loaf pan three-piece set from Costco for $49.99.
MIU 2-Piece Silicone Splatter Guards
One of the most annoying parts about cooking is easily the splattering — a sizzling pot of oil means that hot oil can start splattering at any time, which is dangerous as well as an inconvenience. Luckily, there's a solution to this: The two-piece set of silicone splatter guards from MIU. They're made of fine mesh, so they're designed to allow steam to escape while keeping oil and grease from splattering. The set comes with two sizes of splatter guards — 13-inch and 10.4-inch — so they will fit pots and pans that are 8 inches to 12 inches in diameter. Finally, the splatter guards are dishwasher safe, so they're very easy to clean.
Buy the MIU two-piece silicone splatter guard set from Costco for $34.99.
SodaStream DUO Sparkling Water Maker with Glass Carafe
If you're someone who much prefers their water to be sparkling, then it's probably about time that you buy your own sparkling water maker, such as this one from SodaStream that you can buy at Costco. The set comes with the sparkling water maker itself, of course, along with a 60-liter CO2 cylinder, a glass carafe, and a dishwasher-safe plastic bottle. The machine is also designed to fit into compact spaces, so you can get your hands on one of these even if you have a smaller kitchen. Once you have this device in your home, you'll be using it to make your everyday sparkling water, as well as fun bubbly drinks like homemade strawberry lemon soda or a classic sparkling paloma.
Buy the SodaStream Duo sparkling water maker from Costco for $99.99.
Made In Carbon Steel 24 Griddle & Stainless Steel Press Bundle
Here's another option for those home cooks who love to use the griddle — this set includes a 24-inch carbon steel griddle (which has been pre-seasoned), a stainless steel grill press with a leather handle, a two-ounce container of carbon steel seasoning wax, an all-natural fiber cleaning brush with a silicone handle, and a stainless steel scrubber. In other words, it has everything that you need to make a plethora of delicious meals on this griddle, as well as everything you need to clean and care for it.
Buy the Made In griddle and stainless steel press bundle from Costco for $199.99.
Circulon Halo with LaserDefense 10-Piece Ceramic Nonstick Cookware Set
For another cookware set option, check out this 10-piece ceramic nonstick set from Circulon. The set comes with an 8-inch frying pan, a 10-inch frying pan, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, a 1.5-quart saucepan with lid, a 3-quart saucepan with lid, and a 6-quart stockpot with lid. The cookware pieces are chip and stain-resistant, oven safe, and dishwasher safe. The LaserDefense aspect refers to the pans being made from a combination of laser technology and ceramic nonstick, which overall makes them designed for endurance. The set comes in two colors: Green or white.
Buy the Circulon Halo 10-piece nonstick cookware set from Costco for $249.99.
Seville Classics 2-Tier Acacia Sliding Bin Organizer
If you need something to help you organize your kitchen counters, check out this two-tier sliding bin organizer from Seville Classics. The bins are made from natural acacia wood, and the frame is made of metal. It's just what you need to clean up your kitchen and clear up some counter space. Use this organizer to store things like coffee beans, cooking oils, seasonings, or dry goods. You can even store small coffee mugs or cups, if you need more storage space for those types of items. Whatever you use it for, it has an aesthetically pleasing look, so it will fit in well with most kitchen decor and will make your kitchen look much cleaner and spotless thanks to its storage capacities.
Buy the Seville Classics two-tier acacia sliding bin organizer from Costco for $39.99.
Rabbit 6-Piece Bar Tool Set
Anyone who loves making cocktails at home needs this six-piece bar tool set from Rabbit — it may just be the last item you need to complete your home bar cart (which, if you're in the process of building, make sure to read our guide on how to curate a bar cart, according to mixologists). The tool set comes with an 18-ounce double-walled cocktail shaker with an integrated strainer, a muddler, a stir spoon, a double-sided jigger, a Hawthorne strainer, and a stand for organizing these pieces. This tool set will prepare you to make just about any homemade cocktail, so you're ready to go if you want to host a dinner party or simply be ready to make yourself a post-dinner drink.
Buy the Rabbit six-piece bar tool set from Costco for $69.99.
Tupperware 40-Piece Meal Prep Set
Basically, every home cook needs a set of food storage containers, whether it's for leftovers or for meal prepping. If you're in need of a new set, you can check out this Tupperware set that comes with 40 pieces, all of which are fun, bright colors (pink, orange, and green). There are four different sizes of containers, so there's a suitable container for just about any food storage need. Additionally, these containers are durable and have leakproof lids.
Buy the Tupperware 40-piece meal prep set from Costco for $69.99.
Nordic Ware Floral Bouquet Cast Cakelet Pan
The last item on this list will catch the attention of home bakers: It's a floral bouquet cast cakelet pan from Nordic Wave. This adorable cakelet pan will produce baked goods that are shaped like beautiful flowers — specifically, magnolias, roses, and dahlias. The pan is nonstick and is made with durable cast iron aluminium. Use this pan to make flower-shaped cupcakes (such as perfect vanilla cupcakes), muffins, brownies, and more. After buying this pan, you may be inclined to host a dinner party so that you can make your guests some gorgeous, flower-shaped desserts.
Buy the Nordic Wave floral bouquet cakelet pan from Costco for $29.99.