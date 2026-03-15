19 Costco Kitchen Finds To Look For In 2026

If you're a frequent Costco shopper, then you're probably always on the lookout for new products. And if you're on the lookout for, specifically, kitchen-related items, then you'll be delighted to know that there's quite a wide variety of new products that you should be on the lookout for this year. Maybe you've just moved into a new home and need to fill out the kitchen or maybe you're simply looking to buy a new product or two to upgrade your existing kitchen. Either way, we've got you covered — we've compiled a list of some of the best new kitchen items that have recently been added to the Costco shelves.

This list is full of exciting items that may be just what you need to take your kitchen to the next level. There are new pots and pans, if you need more cookware in your kitchen. There are other practical items, such as a trash can, a knife block, and storage containers. Then, there are items that are more fun and exciting, like a fondue set or a sparkling water maker. Before you dive into this list, one thing to note is that we will be listing the online price for each item, which may be slightly different than it is in stores.