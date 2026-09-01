11 Trader Joe's Breakfast Finds That Are Made For Fall

Seasonal items for the fall just hit harder. No other time of year has flavors as recognizable — from pumpkin spice to cinnamon apple. Trader Joe's gets it. The chain leans into seasonality throughout the year, but walking into the store as fall approaches hits differently with the smell of cinnamon in the air and the sight of employee-drawn pumpkins on blackboards. We may be a month away from the official start of autumn, but buying the seasonal products early before they sell out is one of our top tips for shopping at Trader Joe's. Fall dining trends tend to focus on dinner. There's the big Thanksgiving feast, of course, as well as soups, pot pies, and other hearty dishes. However, don't overlook breakfast.

Warm spices and filling foods make cold, dark mornings much more bearable and are a delicious way to feed everyone when family is over. We sorted through the shelves of Trader Joe's to find breakfast items that embrace the flavors of fall. From cinnamon treats to egg bites full of harvest vegetables, with plenty of pumpkin flavorings in between, this list captures the tastes of autumn that are worth getting out of your warm, cozy bed.