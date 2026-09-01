11 Trader Joe's Breakfast Finds That Are Made For Fall
Seasonal items for the fall just hit harder. No other time of year has flavors as recognizable — from pumpkin spice to cinnamon apple. Trader Joe's gets it. The chain leans into seasonality throughout the year, but walking into the store as fall approaches hits differently with the smell of cinnamon in the air and the sight of employee-drawn pumpkins on blackboards. We may be a month away from the official start of autumn, but buying the seasonal products early before they sell out is one of our top tips for shopping at Trader Joe's. Fall dining trends tend to focus on dinner. There's the big Thanksgiving feast, of course, as well as soups, pot pies, and other hearty dishes. However, don't overlook breakfast.
Warm spices and filling foods make cold, dark mornings much more bearable and are a delicious way to feed everyone when family is over. We sorted through the shelves of Trader Joe's to find breakfast items that embrace the flavors of fall. From cinnamon treats to egg bites full of harvest vegetables, with plenty of pumpkin flavorings in between, this list captures the tastes of autumn that are worth getting out of your warm, cozy bed.
Morning Buns
Crispy, flaky morning buns with 20 layers of laminated dough swirled around cinnamon sugar and orange zest, these pastries are an exciting way to greet the day. Find them in the frozen aisle, and let them sit out overnight to rise before popping them in the oven. The buns come in paper cups (like a muffin) to make them easy to take on the go. Your kids will wake up thinking you made a quick morning run to the bakery.
Find these Morning Buns in the freezer aisle for $4.99.
Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites
Egg whites, cottage cheese, and asiago meet sweet potato, onion, celery, and butternut squash. Sprinkled in are classic fall spices like rosemary, sage, and white pepper, and you have a handy breakfast full of protein and harvest flavors. What is gained in convenience is not lost in taste — these egg bites are ready in only two minutes (one minute in the microwave and one minute cooling down), and can be used to make a delicious breakfast sandwich. Available for a limited time only.
The Harvest Vegetable Hash Egg White Bites are $3.79.
Cinnamon Buns
Trader Joe's gooey cinnamon rolls with cream cheese frosting are still around after we highlighted them as a fall find last year. A Danish bakery makes them using pillowy-soft yeasted dough swirled with cinnamon and molasses before baking. Rich, warming, and flavorful, these rolls are perfect for a Saturday morning right out of the box. Add them as a sweet option for your morning spread or let them shine as the star.
You can buy a package of four Trader Joe's Cinnamon Rolls for $5.99.
Apple Cider Donuts
We're no lawyers, but it might be illegal to go a whole autumn without eating an apple cider donut. Just in case, if you cannot make it to an orchard to go apple picking, you can pick up a half-dozen apple cider donuts from Trader Joe's (for a limited time only). A bakery in Western Massachusetts makes these donuts using real apple cider to give it a fluffy texture and a sweet tang.
A package of six apple cider donuts is on sale for $4.99.
Pumpkin Bagels
These are not pumpkin spice bagels — they contain more than just the seasoning mix. The pumpkin bagels at Trader Joe's are made with pumpkin flour along with the warming spices of cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. The result is the full pumpkin pie experience in bagel form. Toast these bagels, then spread some cream cheese for a slightly sweet and simple breakfast. Pick up a bag of these soon because they won't be around once the season is over.
A package of six pumpkin bagels from Trader Joe's costs just $2.99.
Maple Poffertjes
The Dutch used the same famous engineering skills that held the sea at bay to make pancakes smaller, resulting in the delicious poffertjes. Trader Joe's then infused those mini-pancakes with maple syrup to make them even easier to eat. If your poffertjespan, the specialty pan used to make these, is unavailable, this is the answer you've been looking for. The frozen poffertjes heat up in the microwave in less than a minute and are puffy and light. Beyond breakfast, this treat is party-worthy as a finger food.
A box of the maple poffertjes runs $3.79 at Trader Joe's.
Maple Pecan Clusters Cereal
Not every fall flavor at Trader Joe's is sold only seasonally. Luckily for us, the Maple Pecan Clusters Cereal is available year-round, because it's our top cereal flavor at Trader Joe's. Corn and multigrain flakes are mixed with clusters of pecans rolled in maple syrup to make a sweet and crunchy quick breakfast any time of year. Maple may have strong autumn vibes, but it's good during all four seasons.
The Maple Pecan Clusters Cereal is available at your local Trader Joe's for $4.79 a box.
All Natural Fully Cooked Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage
Here's another year-round maple flavor find that will hit even harder in the fall. Maple-flavored chicken breakfast sausage adds a flavor of autumn to your eggs and toast in the morning. All of the store's chicken sausages are on our list of items to always buy when you shop at Trader Joe's. So add a little maple sweetness to your sausage for the season.
The All Natural Fully Cooked Maple Chicken Breakfast Sausage comes in a pack of 12 for $4.99.
Pumpkin O's Cereal
In the fall, Trader Joe's turns its Cheerios dupe, Joe's O's, into Pumpkin O's by adding real pumpkin and cinnamon to its brown rice and whole grain oats base. It's for a limited time only, making it a Trader Joe's fall boxed food worth stocking up on so you can break it out year-round. Beyond serving as a tasty breakfast, you can toss a handful of O's in a zip-top bag for a crunchy snack throughout the day.
A box of Pumpkin O's Cereal costs $3.49 at Trader Joe's.
Banana Bread Mix
Banana bread is a year-round staple, but in the fall, this sweet, hearty bread makes for an especially satisfying breakfast on a cold morning. The mix brings its own banana in the form of dehydrated flakes, meaning you can eat the ones you have instead of leaving them out to brown. The wheat germ and bran give it a wholesomeness that makes it justifiable for a regular breakfast. Break off a slice fresh out of the oven, slather on some butter, and enjoy.
The Trader Joe's Banana Bread Mix is $2.99.
Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread
For those who only like the cinnamon part of cinnamon raisin bread, there's apple cinnamon bread. The bread is delicious toasted in the morning with a slab of butter alongside your eggs and bacon. A slight sourdough tang accents the cinnamon and apple notes. Use it to add fall flavors to your French toast or even a subtly sweet base to a breakfast sandwich.
A bag of Sliced Apple Cinnamon Sourdough Bread runs $4.99 at your local TJ's.