The 5 Best IKEA Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)

IKEA is known world-wide for its cheap and affordable furniture and home goods. From bookshelves to bed frames and dining tables, this store truly has it all. And when it comes to kitchen gear, IKEA is the place to go. We've covered cheap kitchen tools and affordable cookware, but now we're rounding up five of the newest (and best) IKEA kitchen finds of 2026.

Everything on this list is under $25 — with customer reviews consistently speaking to the item's quality and usefulness. All of these pieces are also kitchen essentials — none of those kitchen appliances that you only use once and then clutter up your drawer afterwards. Whether you are looking to maximize your counter space or in the market for a new non-stick frying pan, these finds are sure to please.