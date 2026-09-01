The 5 Best IKEA Kitchen Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
IKEA is known world-wide for its cheap and affordable furniture and home goods. From bookshelves to bed frames and dining tables, this store truly has it all. And when it comes to kitchen gear, IKEA is the place to go. We've covered cheap kitchen tools and affordable cookware, but now we're rounding up five of the newest (and best) IKEA kitchen finds of 2026.
Everything on this list is under $25 — with customer reviews consistently speaking to the item's quality and usefulness. All of these pieces are also kitchen essentials — none of those kitchen appliances that you only use once and then clutter up your drawer afterwards. Whether you are looking to maximize your counter space or in the market for a new non-stick frying pan, these finds are sure to please.
NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Corner Shelf
This shelf is meant to make the most out of your kitchen counter. With its unique corner design, this metal and bamboo shelf can hold anything from salt and pepper to kitchen utensils, oil bottles, and various other spices. It is priced at $24.99, and is a great way to keep clutter off your counter.
With an average of 4.8 stars from 104 reviews, the NÅLBLECKA shelf has earned itself consistent praise. "I am really pleased with this little shelf. It fits neatly in a corner in my kitchen and holds quite a lot. Egg house, salt jar, cooking oils etc. really useful," one user wrote. This small countertop shelf measures 11" all around — making it perfect for that awkward corner of your counter that rarely gets used. The two tiered shelf is also made of bamboo and metal — making it both easy to care for and durable.
Buy the NÅLBLECKA Kitchen Countertop Corner Shelf from IKEA for $24.99.
SKYNKE Shopping Bag
While the tote bag craze may have left some with mini bags with minimal storage space, this shopping bag is both lightweight and big enough to store all of your grocery needs. It also folds small enough to fit in your pocket. For those looking for an eco-conscious way to transport their fresh produce this bag definitely meets this criteria — and it is only priced at $1.49! The bag comes in two nice colorways as well — a minimalistic yellow, blue and green design, or a simple black and white stripe — and both long and short straps for two ways to carry.
Over 750 reviewers have given this bag 5 stars. One happy shopper commented, "Not too big and not too small, this stylish carry all bag is great at the quick grocery store stops. Keep one in your car." It is always a good idea to keep a bag or two in your car or purse for any last minute shopping trips, and at this price, this bag is a big steal.
Buy the SKYNKE Shopping Bag from IKEA for $1.49.
POKAL Grey 12 Oz. Glasses
From water to iced lattes and orange juice, these 12-ounce glasses are great for everyday use. Made of long-lasting tempered glass, these cups can be put in the dishwasher for a minimal, fuss-free clean. And in this neutral grey color, the glasses will look nice on your dining table too. Each glass costs $2.49 — affordable enough to buy a few without breaking the bank.
"The Pokal glasses were perfect for my family," one user stated. "Sturdy, not too big or heavy, easy to grip. I also like that it holds a decent amount of liquid; I don't need a really large glass for drinking water, juice, or soda at home. I also think the color options are fun and look pretty. Function plus beauty is always a win." With 5 stars from 2436 reviewers, it is safe to say the the vast majority of customers also love these glasses.
Buy the POKAL Grey 12 Oz. Glasses from IKEA for $2.49.
HEMLAGAD Non-Stick Red Frying Pan
An 11" non-stick frying pan, this piece of cookware is compatible with all cooktops, from gas to induction and electric. The pan's sol-gel ceramic non-stick coating prevents food from getting stuck to the surface, while the aluminum base makes for even heat distribution and easy temperature regulation. The size of this pan means that it can be used for a variety of purposes too; from searing meat to sauteing vegetables. This red frying pan costs $19.99; a fantastic choice for a first-time cook or someone looking to replace their cookware.
Customers rate this pan an average of 4.4 stars, with many users voicing their satisfaction of the pan's non-stick qualities and sturdy base. "This is a great item and light weight for my elderly dad and easy to clean and use with the correct utensils," a customer said. Just be sure not to damage the non-stick coating by scraping it with metal spoons or spatulas. Try searing salmon with this non-stick pan, or make some perfectly cooked over-easy eggs!
Buy the HEMLAGAD Non-Stick Red Frying Pan from IKEA for $19.99.
EKLATANT Glass Jar with Bamboo Lid
From storing baking essentials to pantry staples, these $19.99 glass storage jars are the perfect mix of style and function. The bamboo lid gives these storage containers a modern, natural look, while the silicone seal helps to keep out unwanted moisture. This jar can hold up to 4.2 liters, perfect for pasta, big batches of your favorite dry goods, or even dishwasher tablets. And these jars can go into the dishwasher for an easy clean; just make sure to take off that lid beforehand!
"These jars provide beautiful storage in my pantry and I love that they can stack!" a user stated. With an average rating of 4.7 stars from 673 reviews, these jars are a favorite among home organizers and baking enthusiasts alike; use these to help keep your food fresher for longer, or as a container for rice, sugar, or flour. Pop the lid off, and you have a handy glass jar to store kitchen utensils or even coffee pods.
Buy the EKLATANT Glass Jar with Bamboo Lid from IKEA for $19.99.