Why It Pays To Sear Salmon In A Non-Stick Pan

A fresh piece of fish is a worthy centerpiece of a special-occasion meal, from birthdays to holidays, regardless of the season. It can also be an easy and nutritious weeknight dinner, and even a quick workday salad addition. Regardless of how you intend to enjoy it, seafood of any kind can be a bit of an investment, so you'll want to be sure to get every ounce of flavor out of your purchase.

With that in mind, it's critical to prepare your salmon with the skin on, as this part of the fillet carries a good deal of the fish's deliciousness. When pan-frying your salmon, however, it's always a danger that you'll lose that precious skin, which is naturally a bit sticky. Fear not: Choosing a good non-stick pan will help preserve your salmon's umami-rich flavor and make the fish easier to flip when the time comes. On top of all that, crispy-skinned salmon makes for a beautiful presentation on the plate, to boot.