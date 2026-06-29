12 IKEA Cookware Products To Look For In 2026
If you're looking to upgrade your kitchen essentials collection in the coming months, then you may want to take a trip to IKEA. There, you'll find a plethora of cookware products including everything from pots and pans to baking dishes and more at reasonable prices. And while you're there, you can also look for some of the cheap kitchen tools that IKEA has to offer.
When it comes to cookware options, you may find that IKEA has too many to choose from, so we're here to help. This list includes some of the most essential cookware items, so if you're looking to replace old pots and pans or add extra pieces to your collection, then you're sure to find something here that will catch your eye.
Tagghaj frying pan with non-stick coating
If you're looking for a simple, to-the-point frying pan with a non-stick coating, try this 9-inch option from Tagghaj. It's lightweight and has a grip-friendly handle. It's made from aluminum, which allows for even heat distribution, and the coating will help prevent food from sticking or burning. It also just so happens to be one of the most affordable pans on this list, as it costs less than seven bucks.
Buy the TAGGHAJ non-stick 9-inch frying pan from IKEA for $6.99.
Grunka four-piece stainless steel kitchen utensil set
You won't be able to get any cooking done if you don't have the right kitchen utensils. This four-piece stainless steel utensil set from Grunka comes with a 13-inch spoon, a 13-inch turner, a 13-inch spaghetti server, and an 11-inch ladle. In other words, these tools should allow you to make just about any basic dish (including the 17 foundational recipes that beginner cooks should master). As a plus, these kitchen utensils are dishwasher-safe, so they're super easy to clean after use.
Buy the Grunka four-piece stainless steel kitchen utensil set from IKEA for $14.99.
IKEA 365+ nine-piece stainless steel cookware set
If you're in need of multiple cookware items, then you may want to invest in this nine-piece stainless steel cookware set from IKEA 365+. The set comes with three pots of different sizes and two sauce pans (one small and one medium), as well as matching lids for each piece. Each item has a thick base made of one layer of aluminum between two layers of stainless steel. These pots and sauce pans can also safely be used in the oven.
Buy the IKEA 365+ nine-piece stainless steel cookware set from IKEA for $99.99.
KLIPPFISK non-stick saute pan with lid
For a high-quality saute pan that will also give your kitchen a pop of color, check out this one from the Klippfisk series at IKEA, which comes with a matching lid. It has an aluminum cast in a beautiful grey-turquoise hue and wood handles, making it one aesthetically pleasing piece of cookware. This pan has two spouts (one on each side), so you can easily strain out any water. Additionally, there are two sizes to choose from: 9.5 or 11 inches.
Buy the Klippfisk non-stick sauté pan from IKEA — the 9.5-inch costs $34.99 and the 11-inch costs $39.99.
Klockren universal silicone lids
Maybe you already have plenty of pots and pans, but not enough lids. In this case, you'll want to add this set of universal silicone lids to your IKEA cart. Between these three lids, they can fit just about any pan or pot from IKEA. Use these to cover food cooking on the stovetop or even in the microwave or oven. Additionally, when placed over containers, these lids act as a vacuum to help preserve freshness and keep foods hot or cold. As if these lids couldn't get any better, they're also dishwasher-safe.
Buy the Klockren universal silicone lids set from IKEA for $19.99.
Vardagen 13-inch pie plate
If you'd like to start getting into baking pies, then you're going to need a good pie plate — such as this 13-inch option from the Vardagen series. It has a classic design with an off-white color, a wavy shape to make for a beautifully finished pie, and it's dishwasher-safe. It's all ready to be used for everything from classic apple pie to chocolate chess pie and more.
Buy the Vardagen 13-inch pie plate from IKEA for $14.99.
Lyckad baking and serving dish
If you love making casseroles, then you're going to need a good set of baking dishes. A great option for this is the two-piece stoneware baking dish set from the Lyckad series. The dishes are two different sizes and colors: the smaller, red-brown dish is perfect for cooking for just a couple of people, while the larger, beige one works great for bigger groups. These dishes also have an aesthetically pleasing look, so they work as serving dishes as well. Aside from casseroles, use these for roasted meats or veggies, baked pastas, and more.
Buy the two-piece Lyckad baking dish set from IKEA for $19.99.
Middagsmat stainless steel wok
A wok can be a great addition to your cookware collection, especially if you love making stir fries (such as our easy chicken stir fry or our cabbage and chili crisp stir fry). This wok is made of stainless steel with a ceramic non-stick coating that can endure high heat while reducing the risk of food burning. There are two sizes to choose from: 11-inch and 13-inch.
Buy the Middagsmat stainless steel wok from IKEA — the 11-inch costs $19.99 and the 13-inch costs $24.99.
Vardagen cast-iron frying pan, 11-Inch
There are so many delicious dishes that can be made in a cast-iron pan — in fact, we have a whole list of cast-iron skillet recipes you didn't know you could make. This pan is made with an extra-thick base and walls and is designed to distribute heat evenly. Plus, one of the perks of cast-iron cookware is that it can go in the oven as well as be used on the stovetop.
Buy the Vardagen 11-inch cast-iron frying pan from IKEA for $34.99.
Vardagen baking pan
It's always a good idea to have a baking sheet on hand in your kitchen, just like this simple and straightforward silver baking pan from Vardagen. It's made of durable anodized aluminum that's meant to last for years. It's 15 inches by 10 inches and can be used to roast veggies or meat, bake cookies, or even make a sheet-pan cake. It's also the perfect vessel to make any of the tasty sheet pan dinners that will make your life so much easier.
Buy the Vardagen silver baking pan from IKEA for $12.99.
Blanda Blank stainless steel serving bowl
If you buy this stainless steel bowl from the Blanda Blank series, you'll never run out of uses for it. You can use it to mix and serve salads, as a fruit bowl, as a mixing bowl for batters, and more. This bowl has an easy yet durable design that will last a long time and is easy to clean. There are four sizes available: 5-inch, 8-inch, 9-inch, and 14-inch. And if you buy more than one size, you'll be happy to know that these bowls are stackable, so you can store them more easily.
Buy the Blanda Blank stainless steel serving bowl from IKEA — the price ranges from $3.99 to $19.99, depending on the size.
Följsam clear glass baking dish
For the last cookware item on this list, we have the Följsam clear glass baking dish. This glass dish can be used for everything from roasted veggies to lasagna to baked goods. It has two handles on the side for easy carrying, and it also works just as well as a serving dish, so you can take it right from the oven to the dining table.
Buy the Följsam clear glass baking dish from IKEA for $4.99.