Cowboys Ate This Retro Cornbread-Style Snack On The Trail

Real cowboys may never have actually eaten the cowboy caviar or cowboy cookies many enjoy today, but they did eat classic cowboy foods like chili, beef jerky, and sourdough biscuits. And while their diet mainly consisted of ingredients that were both nutritious and long-lasting, cowboys were known to indulge in Bear Signs, a sweet donut-like treat, on occasion. But there was one vital food staple that cowboys survived on to keep from going hungry on long, hard journeys — and that was the incredibly hardy snack, corn dodgers.

Consisting of a simple cornmeal dough, these hearty pucks remained a reliable food cowboys and early pioneers could depend on during the 1800s. Corn dodgers largely resemble today's hush puppies, only they are pan-fried instead of deep-fried. And while curious diners can simply eat these as is (for a more accurate rendition of how cowboys actually ate these cakes), many today enjoy them with maple syrup or honey for a breakfast that is sure to fill you up and keep you satisfied for the day ahead.