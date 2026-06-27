8 Classic Foods Cowboys Ate Back In The Day (That Still Hold Up)

While it's difficult to lay down a definitive origin for this spicy meat dish, chili seems to have been a culinary fixture among different communities in Texas since at least the 19th century, and possibly before. A spicy, flavorful dish that made the most of limited ingredients, chili's simplicity did not impact its popularity. Consisting mostly of meat and chili peppers with some added spices, the spiciness turned this into a dish that priests scorned but cowboys adored.

It's possible that chili might have evolved from Native American influence, as there is a recipe from sometime around 1850 describing "chili bricks," which were taken on cattle drives for easy meal prep. Made of dried meat, chilies, and spices pounded and held together with fat, these bars of dehydrated stew mix resemble pemmican, an indigenous food that can keep for years. This Native American staple was made from dried meat, nuts, and fruit pounded together, and could be easily prepared in a pot by simply boiling the whole thing with water. Whether this was the origin of chili or not, it was a resourceful form of convenience cooking.

Post cattle drive culture, chili later evolved into a dish prepared with fresh ingredients. Recipes have evolved over the years from the simple cowboy stew into elaborate fixings, including different varieties of beans. How Tex-Mex differs from Mexican cuisine is all in the ingredients, and though chili isn't really a classic south of the Texan border, it's now a Tex-Mex cornerstone.