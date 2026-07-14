The Old-School Cowboy Dessert For Donut Fans

A cowboy's typical diet was strange and not-at-all fancy, but they survived on more than beans, bacon, and biscuits in the Old West. They would travel miles and miles for a sweet treat that was one of the first iterations of the modern donut. Called Bear Sign, these fried dough confections had a permanent spot around open campfires after a long cattle drive. And any ranch Cookie who wanted to keep that title knew how to whip them up in cast-iron skillets. These rustic treats were little balls of sweetened dough, made with buttermilk, eggs, sugar, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and flour. Of course, they needed plenty of lard to fry them up. Enjoyed with a piping hot cup of black coffee, of course.

The early donuts earned the name Bear Sign because they looked like bear scat, having been dropped into hot grease with a big spoon. Unlike today's donuts, the sugary treats didn't have a hole in the middle. The first mention of a Bear Sign appears in a 19th-century cowboy's autobiography. They are also discussed in the fictional 1903 memoir, "The Log of a Cowboy" by Andy Adams. Western novelist Louis L'Amour also mentioned the treat in many of his frontier fiction books.