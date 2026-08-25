All 14 Of Culver's Sides, Ranked Worst To Best

My local Culver's was also serving a Broccoli Cheese Soup. I happen to be a broccoli cheese soup lover, so I was eager to sample this version. While it's okay, it's certainly not a winner in my book.

What the soup does right? It has real chunks of fresh broccoli in it, which is welcome, and the vegetables are well-cooked; they're not mushy, but still slightly toothsome, making the texture that much more satiating. That's pretty much where the positives end, though. The creamy base of this soup is excessively watery in taste, and starchy in texture. In fact, the soup is so bland, you can hardly taste the cheese until you bite into the broccoli chunks, as if they soaked up all the seasoning and cheddar.

That said, this soup can be augmented with a side of Culver's Wisconsin Cheddar Cheese Sauce (which, quite frankly, makes virtually every item on the menu better). This would make it edible, tasty even. But, if you have to alter a menu item to make it edible, I'm inclined to stay away from it.