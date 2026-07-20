What Makes Culver's Custard So Rich And Creamy?

When Culver's first comes to mind, you might think of its signature ButterBurger, the beef for which is never frozen. Another signature menu item that many customers love, though, is its frozen custard. It's one of the fast food chain menu items that are truly made from scratch, and the restaurants serve hundreds of scoops every day — sometimes more than 1,600 scoops daily during the hot summer. Among the facts about Culver's frozen custard, why it's so rich and creamy partially comes down to the science behind one key ingredient: egg yolks.

In accordance with the Code of Federal Regulations, Culver's frozen custard contains 1.4% pasteurized egg yolk solids by weight of the finished product. Coney Island vendors started adding this "secret ingredient" to their ice creams in 1919, which made the frozen treat creamier, smoother, and cold for longer. That's because the proteins in egg yolks act like emulsifiers when combined with the butterfat and sugar content to create a denser and more flavorful dessert than ice cream.

Additionally, the egg yolks prevent the formation of ice crystals when the Culver's teams slowly freeze the mixture. As a result, the frozen custard holds together longer than ice cream even though it's served at a warmer temperature — 18 to 21 degrees Fahrenheit instead of 5 to 10 degrees. It's also less likely to create a brain freeze or shock your taste buds, so they have more time to savor the flavor.