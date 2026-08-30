The KFC Ordering Hack To Get More Food For Less Money
Everyone loves getting their money's worth, and food deals are no exception. And while inflation may not technically be rising right now, fast food prices are still at an all-time high, up as much as 100% from 2014 to 2024 (via FinanceBuzz). Specifically, when it comes to fast food cravings, savvy consumers are always on the hunt for the ultimate deals. KFC has made it easy for customers to satisfy their fried chicken munchies too, ever since the beginning of this year, when the fast food chain made major changes to its menus — including even more deals for diners to score.
The KFC $10 Bucket of the Week deal is by far the best way to go about indulging your finger lickin' fried chicken fantasies. Whether you are a college student looking for something quick and cheap or someone searching for an easy family meal with a great value, this combo offers the perfect solution. This deal changes with each day of the week, too, meaning that you definitely won't get bored trying out all of the options you can choose from on the KFC menu.
These KFC combos are the way to go
The best part about this meal hack is that you do not have to jump through hoops or carefully stack discounts to snag a great deal. We have all been there, frantically scanning coupons at the drive-thru window, hoping that they will actually work. But with these $10 deals, simply pull up and order one of the Bucket of the Day meals!
On Mondays, diners can sample the KFC 24-piece chicken nugget deal (perfect for kids or those who just don't like eating around a bone). Accompanied by four sauces of your choice, it is totally feasible to mix and match as you like. Tuesday's deal comes with an 8-piece drums and thighs bucket — a great choice for those who are craving a more classic fried chicken dinner. And Wednesdays are all about wings; for $10, you can get 10 wings with your choice of two sauces. Thursday's deal comes with 8 tenders and four sauces, and Friday's bucket of the day meal comes full circle, offering customers the same exact deal as on Monday.
Clearly, these meals would be great on their own. But add in KFC's $5 Make It a Meal option, and you can grab two individual sides — like KFC's coleslaw — and two biscuits for an extra $5. No matter which you choose, with these $10 meal steals, it's easy to score big without hurting your wallet. Just pick the deal of the day that sounds best to you and give it a try.