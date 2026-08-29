The Top 5 Best-Selling Cookbooks At Barnes & Noble In 2026
Cookbooks are more than just recipe collections these days. They have stories and intricate illustrations, and they are overflowing with personality and character. Barnes & Noble's culinary section is stacked with these kinds of titles, which do more than answer the ever-nagging question of what you're having for dinner tonight. The chain sells everything from books featuring quick-and-easy meals and traditional baking methods to international cuisine and celebrity-backed favorites. And 2026 has already delivered some serious contenders from newcomers and household names in the culinary industry. Some have risen above the rest, attracting attention from home cooks and top publications, with a few earning prestigious awards.
We took a look at the cookbooks flying off Barnes & Noble's shelves and found five titles having a particularly delicious year. Whether you're looking for a title from a big-name chef, one focused on entertaining, or one featuring dishes with a little global flair, there's something in this roundup that deserves to be added to your collection — just keep in mind that prices and inventory can vary by location and are subject to change.
Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love
Chef and TV host Samin Nosrat's second cookbook was named Barnes & Noble's 2025 Gift Book of the Year. "Good Things" features 125 recipes the chef loves to cook for herself, her family, and her friends, including ricotta custard pancakes and barbari focaccia. It also includes cooking techniques, tips for buying high-quality olive oil, and pressure cooker tricks to ensure you don't make a mistake that ruins dinner.
"What a beautiful book!!!" wrote one Barnes & Noble reviewer. "I've made a number of dishes so far and have loved every single one! We made the mint shrub and I took some to work."
Nosrat got her start by working her way up at Chez Panisse, a restaurant in Berkeley, California. After struggling with depression during the COVID-19 pandemic and the loss of her father, Nosrat began hosting a dinner party every Monday with her closest friends to rebuild her connections and rekindle her love of cooking. She gathered the recipes she prepared for these dinners to create the "Good Things" cookbook.
Buy "Good Things: Recipes and Rituals to Share with People You Love" at Barnes & Noble for $22.50. You can also purchase a signed copy for $45.
What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast
For those who love to cook but don't want to labor over the stove for hours, this book from Caroline Chambers is for you. The New York Times bestselling author provides 100 dinner recipes, all of which require no more than 30 minutes of hands-on preparation. The cookbook is divided into three time-based chapters and features dishes such as flank steak with elote salsa, smoky black beans, and fish and veggie curry. She even includes swaps and shortcuts, so you can make each recipe your own and adapt it to fit what works for you.
This cookbook, much like Samin Nosrat's, traces its origins to the pandemic. Chambers connected with fellow home cooks on social media, which led her to launch a Substack newsletter of the same name. Following the newsletter's success, the recipe developer and author released her first "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking" cookbook in 2024, followed by "Make It Fast" in 2026.
Buy "What to Cook When You Don't Feel Like Cooking: Make It Fast" at Barnes & Noble for $32.
Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving: 400 Delicious and Creative Recipes for Today
The experts at Ball, the brand known for its mason jars and home-canning products, provide a canning bible with this 400-recipe cookbook. Featuring recipes for chutneys, pickles, jams, relishes, and everything in between, the book lets you pickle, preserve, and ferment to your heart's content while helping you avoid home-canning mistakes. It has sold more than 1.5 million copies and, in addition to recipes, provides detailed techniques and directions for safe canning and preserving.
"Great book for the beginner and the expert canner," one online reviewer said. "I bought this as a gift because I kept talking about the recipes in it and writing them down and giving them to my family. This is definitely worth the purchase to have in your cookbook arsenal."
Buy "Ball Complete Book of Home Preserving: 400 Delicious and Creative Recipes for Today" at Barnes & Noble for $24.95.
Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking
Another bestseller from Samin Nosrat, "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat" is one of my personal favorites in my collection. Published in 2017, it was her first cookbook and led to a Netflix docuseries of the same name the following year. The book contains more than 100 recipes and 150 illustrations, and it has sold more than 1 million copies. It teaches home cooks how to sharpen their skills and serves more as a fundamental guide than a traditional recipe book.
NPR praised the book, calling Nosrat "the next Julia Child." The cookbook also received a James Beard Award and multiple IACP Cookbook Awards. "I rarely write reviews, but the recipes that come out of this book are so extraordinary, I felt like I had to say something!" said one Barnes & Noble reviewer. "This is a great book for any home cook interested in bringing their recipes to the next level."
Buy "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking" at Barnes & Noble for $40.
From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen
Published by Chronicle Books in 2018, this cookbook — which is a No. 1 New York Times bestseller that has sold more than 1.5 million copies and includes a foreword by Martha Stewart — comes courtesy of rap legend Snoop Dogg himself. It serves up 50 soul food classics, including baked mac and cheese, fried bologna sandwiches, and shrimp po'boys. And it wouldn't be a Snoop Dogg cookbook without a recipe for gin and juice or some snack-time munchies. It also includes memorable stories and behind-the-scenes photos.
"This is a nice and very Snoop Dogg cookbook," said one Barnes & Noble reviewer. "It is super fun and has lots of great recipes. The book itself is also high quality, with foil printing and glossy pages. It's a great gift for anyone who likes Snoop and cooking."
Buy "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen" at Barnes & Noble for $24.95.