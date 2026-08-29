The Top 5 Best-Selling Cookbooks At Barnes & Noble In 2026

Cookbooks are more than just recipe collections these days. They have stories and intricate illustrations, and they are overflowing with personality and character. Barnes & Noble's culinary section is stacked with these kinds of titles, which do more than answer the ever-nagging question of what you're having for dinner tonight. The chain sells everything from books featuring quick-and-easy meals and traditional baking methods to international cuisine and celebrity-backed favorites. And 2026 has already delivered some serious contenders from newcomers and household names in the culinary industry. Some have risen above the rest, attracting attention from home cooks and top publications, with a few earning prestigious awards.

We took a look at the cookbooks flying off Barnes & Noble's shelves and found five titles having a particularly delicious year. Whether you're looking for a title from a big-name chef, one focused on entertaining, or one featuring dishes with a little global flair, there's something in this roundup that deserves to be added to your collection — just keep in mind that prices and inventory can vary by location and are subject to change.