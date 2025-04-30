The Pressure Cooker Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Dinner

Pressure cookers can be great for fast and easy food, but it's actually a delicate art that requires a thoughtful touch. Chef Maricel Gentile, cooking instructor, founder of Maricel's Kitchen, and author of Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook walked us through some common pressure cooker mistakes that ruin meals.

"One mistake I see often is using a stovetop recipe and just tossing it into the pressure cooker without making any adjustments," she began. The intense heat and pressure inside a pressure cooker makes ingredients behave far differently than a traditional pot on the stove. "Liquid doesn't evaporate the same way. Flavors don't reduce. And ingredients that need layering, like vegetables that cook faster than meat can get lost in the shuffle."

Over time, you'll become accustomed to the necessary recipe adjustments as you get to know your pressure cooker. Each one is different, Gentile explained, so with enough cooking "you'll start to feel the right liquid-to-solid ratio for your specific pot. You'll know when to hold something back and when to stir it in — or to wait until the end."

