15 Mistakes To Avoid When Canning Food At Home

Preserving foods by salting, curing, fermenting, and smoking has a long history; home canning, in comparison, is a relatively new form of preserving foods. In the early 20th century, home canning had gained popularity, and the USDA was offering home canning recipes and advice for home chefs. Home canning was considered the norm as a great way to make the most of the garden harvest and save money. Due to the popularity of home canning, the National Center for Home Food Preservation was formed to further research home canning methods and keep safety measures up to date.

Throughout the years, home canning practices have evolved, and some techniques that were once considered safe have been updated to reflect the available research. So before you start digging through your grandmother's and great-grandmother's canning recipes, it's best to brush up on the science and safety of home canning. Home canning is a process, and there are a lot of ways to make mistakes, and those mistakes come with dangerous consequences like botulism and or food-borne illness. So if you are new to home canning or you need to brush up on the current practices, knowing these common mistakes to avoid when canning food at home will keep your family safe and your pantry safely stocked.