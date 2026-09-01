10 Arby's Ordering Hacks You Have To Try

In 1964, brothers and World War II veterans Forrest "Fuzzy" Raffel and Leroy Raffel opened a roast beef sandwich shop with the intent of competing against other burgeoning quick-service spots like McDonald's and Burger King. They named their store Arby's after a phonetic spelling of the initials "RB's" for "Raffel Brothers." Arby's quickly became a popular alternative to hamburger joints, amassing hundreds of stores by the end of the decade.

Arby's continues to be a popular spot today, particularly in rural and suburban areas among middle-income consumers. The average customer age is in their mid-to-upper 60s, which would make sense, considering this demographic saw Arby's become the nationwide chain we know it as today. At the time of this writing, there are approximately 3,400 Arby's franchise locations worldwide.

Decades after the Raffel brothers opened their first restaurant with equipment they bought from their uncle, Arby's remains a beloved spot for savory sandwiches and crunchy sides. The quick-service restaurant has maintained classics and adopted new favorite menu items over the years. If you know where to look, there are even more Arby's flavors to unlock with these 10 ordering hacks.