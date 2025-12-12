Arby's Best-Selling Menu Item Is A Classic For A Reason

When Daily Meal ranked Arby's sandwiches worst to best, the classic roast beef landed in third place — but only after the Reuben and classic beef with cheddar. We were pleasantly surprised how tender and flavorful the meat was without it being too salty. It's a reminder that food doesn't have to be complicated to taste good, and sometimes, basic is better.

In fact, Arby's roast beef is a classic because it's made with simple ingredients: Beef, water, salt, and sodium phosphates. Contrary to rumor, there are no fake ingredients. In fact, current and former restaurant workers have chimed in about that rumor on Reddit. They explain that the beef arrives raw to each location, and the fast food restaurant cooks it in a plastic bag. Additionally, a quality assurance employee told Snopes that a self-basting solution is included in the bag to keep the meat "juicy throughout our restaurants' 3-hour roasting process and during slicing."

The roast beef is thinly sliced and piled into a sesame bun, but you can customize it with double or a half-pound of meat for more of that rich, deep flavor. While it's tasty on its own, Arby's recommends adding its signature sauce. For some zest, though, try the chain's Horsey Sauce.

