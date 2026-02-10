8 Arby's Secret Menu Items You Should Try At Least Once

The Arby's menu is loaded with options, so it lends itself to secret menu items and hacks. Meats offered on the regular menu include roast beef, smoked brisket, corned beef, fried chicken cutlets, roasted turkey, and bacon. The Arby's R.B. doesn't stand for roast beef, though. It's for the Raffel Brothers who founded the concept in 1964. In 2014, the chain further established itself with a popular series of "we have the meats" commercials, but everything started with that iconic roast beef (which is actually cooked in a plastic bag).

As for secret menu best practices, while many chains allow customization through apps, ordering Arby's online or on its app doesn't give much opportunity for that. The chain's secret menu items aren't officially sanctioned — wink wink — and that's part of the fun. The best way to get this mission accomplished is to go inside and talk to Arby's employees. The secret menu items are mostly specials the chain has run in the past, so they're usually programmed into the ordering system. Speak the cashier's lingo and ask for these secret menu items by name.

But also, be flexible. If your request for that Arby's Melt is met with a blank stare, describe what you want. If they have the ingredients, the Arby's sandwich maestros will usually make it happen. And of course, be advised, ordering secret items will incur extra charges. Justifiable, though, for something special — based on Reddit reviews and overall popularity, here's eight Arby's secret menu items worth trying.