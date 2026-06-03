The 12 Best Walmart Kitchen Tools That Cost Less Than $10
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If you are on a budget or simply trying to spend less money, Walmart is one of your best options for your shopping needs. You can find a wide variety of affordable products at the chain — there's everything from food (including these must-have Great Value foods that are under $5), to electronics to clothing and more. Walmart also has plenty of home goods and, specifically, kitchen tools, that are essential to any household.
Anyone who needs new kitchen tools — whether you're looking to replace your current ones or are buying essentials for your first-ever apartment — should head over to Walmart to find cheap options that won't break the bank. The only problem is that Walmart (and its website) has a ton of options for kitchen tools — so many that it may be overwhelming to find what you need. So, to help you immediately find the best products, we've compiled this list of some of the store's best kitchen tools. The best part? Everything on this list is under $10. So, even if you have quite a few things to buy, you should be able to still stick to your overall budget.
Mainstays Cooking Utensil Set
If you need a starter kit of cooking utensils, buy this set from Mainstays at Walmart. It comes with five pieces: a solid spoon, a slotted turner, a skimmer, a pasta server, and a ladle. These utensils consist of stainless steel handles, which are corrosion-resistant, and nylon heads, which are heat-resistant. They are also dishwasher safe and have a loop at the end of the handle if you need to store them by hanging. It's a great set for anyone who is just starting out with cooking at home regularly — and, if this is you, be sure to check out our list of 17 foundational recipes to master (and these tools will help you get started with these dishes).
Buy the Mainstays cooking utensil set from Walmart for $8.76.
Mainstays Mini Food Tongs
Tongs are also an essential tool in the kitchen — not only can you cook plenty of dishes with them, but they can also be used for unexpected purposes like efficiently serving steak or flipping bacon without splatter. These tongs from Mainstays are made of stainless steel with silicone tips (which protect nonstick cookware). They have an ergonomic design, which is meant to make it easy to grip the tongs and use with just one hand. Throw them in the dishwasher when they need to be cleaned.
Buy the Mainstays mini food tongs from Walmart for $2.36.
Thyme & Table Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears with Sheath
It's a good idea to have a good pair of kitchen shears around — in fact, we think that you should be using kitchen shears a whole lot more (and here's why). These shears from Thyme & Table are stainless steel and have a comfort grip handle. They also come with a matching sheath to keep them protected when not in use. As a bonus, they have a built-in nut cracker, so these are an especially good choice of sheaths for all the nut lovers out there.
Buy the Thyme & Table stainless steel kitchen shears from Walmart for $5.97.
Mainstays 9-Piece Stackable Measuring Set
If you're doing any cooking or baking at home, then you're going to be doing plenty of measuring — so, you're going to need a good measuring set. If you're starting from scratch and don't own any measuring tools yet, this nine-piece set from Mainstays is a great starting point. The set includes a 4-cup liquid measuring cup, as well as eight dry measuring cups. Additionally, this set is incredibly easy to store because it's completely stackable (so you only need enough space for the liquid measuring cup and everything else fits inside).
Buy the Mainstays nine-piece stackable measuring set from Walmart for $7.97.
Farberware Professional Stainless Steel Pizza Cutter with Black Handle
If you love making pizza from home — whether it's a frozen pizza or a from-scratch recipe — then you're going to need a good pizza cutter. This one from Farberware is has a sharp, stainless steel wheel that is designed to easily cut through pizza. It has a black handle with an ergonomic design, a protective finger guard for protection, and a non-stick blade. After you buy this, you'll just have to celebrate by having an at-home pizza night — try making our pepperoni, pepper, and provolone pizza or our honey-pear pizza.
Buy the Farberware stainless steel pizza cutter from Walmart for $5.86.
Farberware Professional Euro Peeler with Stainless Steel Blade
Anyone who eats fruits and veggies — which should be, well, everyone — is going to need a good peeler. This one from Farberware is just what you need, thanks to its sharp blade and ergonomic handle. It also has a built-in bud remover to get rid of any blemishes on potatoes, making your life much easier. And speaking of easy, it's also dishwasher safe. Additionally, we think that you shouldn't spend a lot of money on a vegetable peeler — so, this one from Walmart (which costs less than $5), is perfect.
Buy the Farberware Professional peeler with a stainless steel blade from Walmart for $4.48.
Mainstays 3-Piece Silicone Whisk Set
There is a difference between whisking and stirring, which means that you're going to need a reliable set of whisks for whenever a recipe calls for it. This set from Mainstays comes with three silicone whisks of different sizes (10.5 inches, 10.4 inches, and 9.6 inches). Each whisk is a different shade of blue, so these tools are stylish as well as functional. They also are designed to be durable and to be easy to clean.
Buy the Mainstays three-piece silicone whisk set from Walmart for $6.22.
U-Taste Mini Silicone Spatula/Scraper
This silicone spatula is also designed to be a scraper — so it can act as a regular silicone spatula while also serving the very important purpose of scraping up the last remains of a jar. In fact, it is designed to be able to fit into small jars and containers, so you have a reliable way of getting out every last drop. It's also completely safe for cooking, as it's heat resistant up to 600 degrees Fahrenheit. It's also non-stick safe, so you can use it without worrying about ruining any of your nicest pans.
Buy the U-Taste mini silicone spatula/scraper from Walmart for $10.
Mainstays 6 inch Premium Stainless Steel Fine Mesh Strainer
A fine mesh strainer is another item that is an absolute necessity in any kitchen. You will need it to, of course, strain food — such as pasta, produce, rice, or homemade soups. However, it also has other purposes in the kitchen, such as sifting flour or making deep-fried food. This 6-inch fine mesh strainer from Mainstays is made of stainless steel and is designed to last a long time, even if used everyday. With its smaller size, it works especially well for single or small servings, so it's a great buy for anyone who lives alone (or with just one other person).
Buy the Mainstays 6-inch stainless steel fine mesh strainer from Walmart for $8.56.
Mainstays Milk Frother
If you enjoy making lattes or other fancy coffee drinks at home, then it's a good idea to keep a milk frother around — such as this battery-powered handheld one from Mainstays. The frother, which has a compact design, features a stainless steel double whisk and a one-button operation system. It also includes a countertop stand, if you'd like to keep it next to your coffee machine. Along with frothing milk, you can also use this to beat eggs, emulsify dressings or sauces, and even quickly make a batch of homemade whipped cream.
Buy the Mainstays milk frother from Walmart for $5.48.
Mainstays Soft Grip 9-inch 4-Sided Stainless Steel Box Grater
A box grater has so many uses because there are actually all sorts of foods that you can grate (or slice) beyond just cheese — veggies, spices, breadcrumbs, and potatoes (to make delicious diner-style crispy hash browns). This option from Mainstays at Walmart is a great, affordable choice that has everything you need in a box grater. It is made of stainless steel and has a four-sided design (coarse, medium, fine, and zesting). It has a sturdy base with a handle at the top to keep it secure while you grate.
Buy the Mainstays 9-inch, four-sided stainless steel box grater from Walmart for $6.97.
Thyme & Table 5-Piece Stainless Steel Measuring Spoon Set
Just like you need measuring cups in the kitchen, you also need a set of measuring spoons — just like this five-piece stainless steel set from Thyme & Table. The five spoon sizes include: ¼ teaspoon, ½ teaspoon, 1 teaspoon, ½ tablespoon, and 1 tablespoon. The spoons are made of stainless steel and have gold finish, so they are a bit more unique and aesthetically pleasing than the average set. Because of the finish, it is recommended that you hand wash only (instead of throwing the dishwasher).
Buy the Thyme & Table five-piece stainless steel measuring spoon set from Walmart for $8.97.