10 Tips And Tricks For Making The Best Cold Brew At Home

Those of us who like a good, strong coffee profile with mild acidity are likely to love a cold brew. Its preparation method is relatively simple: Mix coarsely-ground coffee with water, allow to steep in the fridge, sugar or cream to taste, and serve. Sounds straightforward right? And, it is, but this doesn't mean that a few tricks up your sleeve won't help perfect your technique.

First, let's clear up a quick point. The adjective "cold" here refers to the fact that the drink is steeped in cold water. You can actually serve cold brew coffee warm, although most fans prefer it chilled. So make no mistake, preparing a cold brew is very different from a regular iced coffee.

Here, we'll walk you through the process of creating the best cold brew at home with tips directly from the experts. The good news is that you don't need much equipment and it only takes a few simple tricks to turn your drink from meh to barista level. Here's what Robert Peck, CEO and co-founder of Commonwealth Joe Coffee Roasters, and Kelsey Bush, chef and owner of Bloomsday and Loretta's in Philadelphia, had to share.