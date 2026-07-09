The 9 Best Walmart Deals For July 2026
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Between its low prices and sheer ubiquity, Walmart is one of America's most common places for people to buy groceries. With the price of basic goods seemingly always on the rise, shoppers particularly appreciate the bargains the grocer offers. This summer, Walmart is dropping the prices of some popular grocery items even more.
The retail giant recently announced more of its famous Rollbacks on multiple foods and beverages common to summer cookout culture (though they're also perfectly serviceable staples for day-to-day life). Each of these sales began in July and will run all summer long, leaving plenty of time to take advantage. Walmart's price-slashing covers a staple package of ground beef that was already relatively affordable, plus massive price cuts on fresh cherries and corn. The Rollbacks also include plenty of common snacks, some individually packaged for maximum freshness. And big 24-packs of several of America's favorite sodas present a persuasive deal for pop fans.
1 lb 73% Ground Beef Roll, Fresh
Ground beef is a major part of many people's diets, and $5.94 for one fresh pound is an unusually good deal — especially because the original price of $6.74 was already an affordable option. The fat ratio of this beef is good for extra-juicy burgers, meatloaf, casseroles, or any dish that deserves truly tender ground beef.
Great Value Ice Cream 48 fl. oz
All 48 fl. oz. varieties of Walmart's store-brand ice cream are on sale, taking their already low $2.97 price point about 15% lower, to just $2.50 each. And if you've usually looked past it, know that Great Value Ice Cream comes in tons of flavors, including Neapolitan, Sea Salt Caramel, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, and more.
Lay's Classic Potato Chips 8 oz bag
Lay's Classic potato chips are America's most popular potato chip brand, and Walmart has them on sale this summer for some of the lowest prices around. Originally $2.97 for an 8 ounce bag, the price has rolled back to just $2.50 each for this snacking staple.
Fresh Sweet Corn on the Cob
Believe it or not, corn on the cob is a perfect summer vegetable for the microwave, among others. And with fresh ears on sale all summer, cut from 68 cents each to just 25 cents each, it's easy to feed a crowd — or trial-and-error your way to the perfect microwaved fresh corn.
Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack, 18-count
Popular as Lays Classic is, the Frito-Lay Family Fun Variety Pack adds a greater assortment of flavor profiles for a bigger crowd. It includes 3 bags each of 2 different Cheetos varieties, Ruffles Sour Cream and Onion chips, Honey BBQ Fritos twists, and the classic Funyuns. Knocked down from $9.97 per box to $8.97, it's one of the more modest sales this summer, but is still a respectable 10% off.
Great Value Disposable Paper Plates, 200-count
Nothing makes meal cleanup easier than being able to just throw the dirty plates away. These 8-inch paper plates are soak-proof for wet and juicy meals, and microwave-safe for leftovers. The 200-count package is perfect for large groups or a lengthy household stockpile. Reduced in price by one dollar to $8.97, they're more affordable than ever.
Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar 24-packs
Love it or hate it, Coca-Cola is an undisputed global American icon. And 24-packs of 3 of its most famous sodas are on huge markdowns this summer. Walmart is offering 24-count cans of Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, and Coke Zero for just $9.97 each, a huge discount from their usual price of $14.97 — it's the perfect time to stock up.
Fresh Red Cherries, 2.25 lb. bag
Cherries are a classic summer fruit that peak in freshness essentially all season long. The seasonal bounty helps make it possible for Walmart to slash the price for this 2.25 pound bag from $11.18 to just $5.63, nearly a 50% discount. And while you certainly can snack on raw cherries through the week, don't sleep on a good recipe, like this slightly boozy cherry cheesecake with notes of vanilla and amaretto.
Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, and Diet Mountain Dew 24-packs
If you're on Pepsi's side in the cola wars, Walmart's summer Rollbacks haven't left you out, either. 24-can packs of Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Dr Pepper, and Diet Mountain Dew are all on sale, slashed from their usual $13.97 each to only $9.97 each, another huge deal for soda fans.