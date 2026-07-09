The 9 Best Walmart Deals For July 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Between its low prices and sheer ubiquity, Walmart is one of America's most common places for people to buy groceries. With the price of basic goods seemingly always on the rise, shoppers particularly appreciate the bargains the grocer offers. This summer, Walmart is dropping the prices of some popular grocery items even more.

The retail giant recently announced more of its famous Rollbacks on multiple foods and beverages common to summer cookout culture (though they're also perfectly serviceable staples for day-to-day life). Each of these sales began in July and will run all summer long, leaving plenty of time to take advantage. Walmart's price-slashing covers a staple package of ground beef that was already relatively affordable, plus massive price cuts on fresh cherries and corn. The Rollbacks also include plenty of common snacks, some individually packaged for maximum freshness. And big 24-packs of several of America's favorite sodas present a persuasive deal for pop fans.