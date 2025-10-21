Nate Berkus Thinks This Bedroom Furniture Belongs In Your Kitchen (And Why)

If you've seen a stunning chest of drawers in a furniture store but your bedroom is already at max capacity, buy it anyway! According to interior designer Nate Berkus, that distinctive piece belongs in your kitchen on both functional and aesthetic grounds.

If your kitchen is low on cabinetry, incorporating a pretty chest of drawers provides additional storage space. For instance, you could use it to house special crockery sets, heavy cookware, kitchen linens, or even paper towels and cleaning products. Placing these items in a separate area frees up premium cupboard space and provides a neat opportunity to create a more organized kitchen.

An attractive chest of drawers also creates an eye-catching focal point in your kitchen, which sets it apart from cookie-cutter layouts where every piece of furniture looks identical. The charm, history, and patina of a wooden vintage dresser can be a striking fixture in an otherwise bland space, providing visual interest and a sense of grounded-ness. Better yet, the space on top is ideal for showcasing books and lamps or displaying beloved trinkets. The low height of a chest of drawers also makes it easily accessible for small children who have been tasked with setting the table for dinner (as is the case in Berkus' family home). This move encourages kids to be independent, instilling them confidence and capability. Plus, it makes dinner time a whole lot easier for busy parents.