Nate Berkus Thinks This Bedroom Furniture Belongs In Your Kitchen (And Why)
If you've seen a stunning chest of drawers in a furniture store but your bedroom is already at max capacity, buy it anyway! According to interior designer Nate Berkus, that distinctive piece belongs in your kitchen on both functional and aesthetic grounds.
If your kitchen is low on cabinetry, incorporating a pretty chest of drawers provides additional storage space. For instance, you could use it to house special crockery sets, heavy cookware, kitchen linens, or even paper towels and cleaning products. Placing these items in a separate area frees up premium cupboard space and provides a neat opportunity to create a more organized kitchen.
An attractive chest of drawers also creates an eye-catching focal point in your kitchen, which sets it apart from cookie-cutter layouts where every piece of furniture looks identical. The charm, history, and patina of a wooden vintage dresser can be a striking fixture in an otherwise bland space, providing visual interest and a sense of grounded-ness. Better yet, the space on top is ideal for showcasing books and lamps or displaying beloved trinkets. The low height of a chest of drawers also makes it easily accessible for small children who have been tasked with setting the table for dinner (as is the case in Berkus' family home). This move encourages kids to be independent, instilling them confidence and capability. Plus, it makes dinner time a whole lot easier for busy parents.
Choose a chest that complements your kitchen's personality
As your chest of drawers will be out on display, you'll want to select one that matches well with the existing decor in your kitchen. Vintage pieces can look particularly homey in a rustic-style kitchen, while modern options might be a better option in a streamlined space that features handleless cabinetry and clean lines. Don't have enough space for a full-sized chest but are desperate for more storage? A slim tallboy can fit snugly in a small nook or alcove without overpowering a crowded kitchen; while a petite set of bedside drawers is ideal for storing smaller items you don't use as regularly, such as silicone bakeware or a set of digital scales. Conversely, if you have the space, this tall and affordable Walmart freestanding kitchen cabinet is a great find.
Nate Berkus places dividers inside his chest of drawers to separate key items, such as napkins and placemats that are used every day. You could just as easily place a cutlery holder inside to stow extra knives, forks, and spoons; or use one of the drawers for items that are solely brought out for special guests, such as fancy napkin rings, charger plates, or your best tablecloth for dinner parties. Stacking organizers are great tools for transforming deep drawers because they can be placed on top of each other, but you could also use a simple sock organizer to separate smaller items easily.