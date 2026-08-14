Review: Taco Bell Teamed Up With Tajín To Bring Us The Zesty Gordita Of Our Dreams

There are so many brand collabs happening these days it's hard to keep track of them all. Some confuse, others surprise, but this one just makes perfect sense. From the creators of legendary menu items like the Cheesy Gordita Crunch and Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Taco Bell presents its newest collaboration menu with Tajín.

We love to sprinkle Tajín all over fruits, drinks, and meals alike, and now, the zesty, spicy, salty seasoning blend is being incorporated into a special-edition menu at Taco Bell. Designed to incorporate the flavor of Tajín seamlessly into some of the chain's biggest hits, this is a menu I just couldn't miss. A fan of both of these brands, I ventured out to a tasting held at a Taco Bell Cantina in New York City to be one of the first to try the new menu. Will it disappoint, will it underwhelm, or will it bring all of my Tajín-taco dreams to life? As I write this, only time will tell, but for you, dear reader, you need only read on to find out.

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