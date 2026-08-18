17 Sweet Baby Ray's Sauce Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

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One of the most important things to know about Sweet Baby Ray's is that it's one of the best-selling barbecue sauces on the market — this is a fact that's backed up by a survey on people's favorite barbecue brands done by us here at Daily Meal. In fact, the survey results weren't even close, with 53.74% of people citing Sweet Baby Ray's as their favorite brand, while the next most popular option was Kraft, with only 17.14% of votes. But Sweet Baby Ray's doesn't just make a standard barbecue sauce. No, they make a wide range of various sauces for marinating, dipping, and coating. So, I started to wonder: Are all of the brand's sauces equally as amazing? Is the original barbecue sauce even the best option Sweet Baby Ray's offers?

Thankfully, I had the chance to answer these questions by tasting 17 Sweet Baby Ray's sauce flavors and ranking them from worst to best, based primarily on taste and texture. To do this confidently, I used my food industry background and prior work creating similar articles for Daily Meal. You can find my full methodology at the end of this article, if you're interested in learning more. Now, let's discover which Sweet Baby Ray's sauce is a must-add to your grocery list next time you want to make barbecue pulled chicken, baby back ribs, or buffalo chicken dip.