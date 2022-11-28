Barbecue Sauce Connoisseurs Tell Daily Meal What Their Favorite Brand Is - Exclusive Survey

Barbecue can take on many forms, whether it's slow-smoked Southern brisket or beef cooked Korean BBQ style, per Condé Nast Traveler. Competitions for the best barbecue happen all over the world, per BBQ Champs; what defines the most drool-worthy barbecue style is always changing.

And across the United States, various types of meat are used to make "barbecue," explains Southern Living. North Carolina has whole hog chopped pork, Texas has brisket, and iconic spots like Atlanta's Fox Bros. offer saucy BBQ ribs that fall right off the bone.

While some meat lovers are picky about the type of barbecue they're eating, many are even pickier about the sauce. "BBQ sauce" can include tomato, vinegar, mustard, or even mayonnaise as its base, explains Eater — it can be hard to choose a favorite. To narrow the playing field, Daily Meal conducted a survey to see which brand of barbecue sauce foodies prefer.