10 Things You Should Never Do In A Whole Foods Hot Bar Line

Whole Foods' hot bar has become a popular destination to grab a quick, convenient meal, thanks to the store's reputation for high-quality ingredients. Although it ranks among the most expensive grocery stores in America, its infamous hot bar offers an impressive variety of cuisine options — everything from simple roasted veggies to comfort food classics like mashed potatoes and international dishes such as tikka masala and samosas. However, there are some necessary strategies involved when shopping at the hot bar to get the best bang for your buck — along with things you just shouldn't assume.

From simple etiquette rules, like where to leave your cart, to money-saving tips that will help you avoid having sticker shock at checkout, there are some bad habits you should never do in the hot bar line. Fortunately, a little planning and forethought will help, because knowing the best way to approach the hot bar can result in a delicious, convenient meal. So, to avoid common pitfalls, get fresher food, and make the most of what this buffet has to offer, these are the things you should never do at the Whole Foods hot bar.