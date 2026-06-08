8 Whole Foods Products That Cost Less Than $3

There is no denying that Whole Foods has a reputation for being expensive. It even made our list of the most overpriced grocery chains in America, along with the likes of Erewhon and Sprouts. Still, many people still choose to shop there because they simply like Whole Foods' products, even if that means a higher cost on groceries — and we definitely agree that the chain has high-quality products (for example, we placed in second place in our ranking of grocery store bakery bagels). But even if you're on a budget, it doesn't mean that you have to avoid Whole Foods products altogether because the chain actually offers quite the range of affordable products.

In fact, there are even items you can buy there for less than $3 — and we've compiled this list of some of the most noteworthy products in that price range. The list includes staple pantry items, snacks, and some ingredients that you probably use on a regular basis while making meals. So, read on to see which cheap items you can add to your cart to shop at Whole Foods within a budget.