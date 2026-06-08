8 Whole Foods Products That Cost Less Than $3
There is no denying that Whole Foods has a reputation for being expensive. It even made our list of the most overpriced grocery chains in America, along with the likes of Erewhon and Sprouts. Still, many people still choose to shop there because they simply like Whole Foods' products, even if that means a higher cost on groceries — and we definitely agree that the chain has high-quality products (for example, we placed in second place in our ranking of grocery store bakery bagels). But even if you're on a budget, it doesn't mean that you have to avoid Whole Foods products altogether because the chain actually offers quite the range of affordable products.
In fact, there are even items you can buy there for less than $3 — and we've compiled this list of some of the most noteworthy products in that price range. The list includes staple pantry items, snacks, and some ingredients that you probably use on a regular basis while making meals. So, read on to see which cheap items you can add to your cart to shop at Whole Foods within a budget.
365 by Whole Foods Market Strawberry Whipped Cream Cheese
As already mentioned, Whole Foods has delicious bagels in its bakery section, but whether or not you buy the bagels there, prefer another brand, or choose to make them yourself with a three-ingredient bagel recipe, you are going to need some cream cheese to go with them. At Whole Foods, you can get a tub of strawberry flavored whipped cream cheese for cheap. If you love a flavored cream cheese to make your bagel a bit more interesting, then this should be an easy buy for you.
Buy an 8-ounce tub of the 365 strawberry whipped cream cheese from Whole Foods for $2.79.
365 by Whole Foods Market Frozen Mixed Vegetables
Keeping frozen veggies in the freezer is always a good idea because you don't have to worry about them going bad before you've gotten a chance to use them. Whole Foods actually offers a bag of these frozen mixed veggies (which includes carrots, green peas, corn, baby lima beans, and green beans) for just a couple bucks. In fact, just about every bag of 365 frozen veggies — and there are many different varieties to choose from — are under three bucks.
Buy a 16-ounce bag of 365 frozen mixed vegetables from Whole Foods for $2.29.
365 by Whole Foods Market Lime Sparkling Water
If you love a refreshing and delicious beverage that's also affordable, grab one of these 365 lime sparkling waters, which is less than a dollar. Whole Foods offers many different flavors of its store brand's sparkling water, as well as its own version of popular sodas (like root beer or cola). If you prefer buying drinks individually, rather than committing to an entire 12-pack, then you can do so at Whole Foods for a great price.
Buy the 365 lime sparkling water from Whole Foods for $0.89.
Chuao Chocolatier Mini Sweet And Salty Milk Chocolate Bar
Anyone who loves a sweet treat needs to know about this sweet and salty mini chocolate bar from Chuao Chocolatier, which you can find at Whole Foods. It consists of milk chocolate and sea salt to make for the perfect salty-sweet combination. Whole Foods also offers plenty of other Chuao Chocolatier bar flavors (such as potato chip and honeycomb), all of which are under three bucks.
Buy the Chuao Chocolatier mini milk chocolate bar from Whole Foods for $0.99.
365 by Whole Foods Market Chewy Cinnamon & Apple Protein Bites
For a quick and delicious snack that has a protein boost, grab a bag of these cinnamon and apple protein bites from 365. The ingredient list includes pitted dates, oats, pumpkin seed butter, powdered egg whites, cinnamon, and apple powder. Each 1.58-ounce bag contains 7 grams of protein. Add a couple of these bags to your cart so that you have an easy snack to grab with you on the go.
Buy the 365 chewy cinnamon and apple protein bites from Whole Foods for $2.89.
365 by Whole Foods Market Canned Unsalted Black Beans
Just like frozen veggies, it is always a good idea to keep some canned food in your pantry. Canned food lasts for a long time and there are so many different ways to utilize various canned goods. Whole Foods offers these unsalted black beans — and many other canned good options — for just over a dollar. We have a list of underrated canned foods you should be eating more often and Whole Foods offers many of the items that show up on our list, such as canned beets and canned coconut milk.
Buy the 365 canned unsalted black beans from Whole Foods for $1.09.
365 by Whole Foods Market Macaroni & Cheese
For an easy meal that is also super affordable, grab this boxed mac and cheese from Whole Foods. It's made with real cheddar, so there's no artificial cheesy taste. It's also easy and fast, so it's great for when you want a delicious comfort meal on a busy weeknight . And if you feel like taking it to the next level, there are 19 ways to make boxed mac and cheese taste even better.
Buy the 365 boxed mac and cheese from Whole Foods for $0.89.
365 by Whole Foods Market Sea Salt Classic Potato Chips
Who doesn't love potato chips? It's easily one of the best snacks out there and, at Whole Foods, you can buy a bag of classic sea salt potato chips for just under $3. These chips have just a few ingredients — potatoes, sea salt, and vegetable oils — and are guaranteed to satisfy your salty, crunchy craving.
Buy an 8-ounce bag of the 365 sea salt classic potato chips from Whole Foods for $2.99.