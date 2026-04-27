13 Foods That Aren't Actually Cheaper When You Make Them At Home

We've all grown up learning that making your own food saves money, right? That's definitely the assumption we've been working with, at least. When a simple salad or sandwich can spiral into the double-digits, it makes sense to skip the queue and prepare them in the comfort of your own kitchen. More recently, though, that picture has started to look a little more complicated. Grocery prices have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years, and while certain items (like chicken eggs) have become cheaper in the last year or so, generally speaking, everything's more expensive.

As a result, the old thought that "making your own food will be cheaper" no longer applies — and in some cases, it never did. Some foods, like dumplings, French fries, and Pad Thai, are way pricier to prepare from scratch than to purchase in-store (or even in a restaurant), unless you already have the majority of the ingredients you need. Meanwhile, staples like peanut butter, ice cream, and even bread can set you back way more than you think if you're starting from the beginning. Save your cash and your time; buy these items ready-made.