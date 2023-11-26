If You Live In A Big City, Avoid Whole Foods At Lunch Time

Grocery shopping is a chore that many people dread due to the massive amounts of people, stressful environment, and high prices. However, some shoppers have managed to turn their grocery trips into an event. Thanks to retailers like Target and Costco, shopping for weekly perishables and pantry staples can begin with a stop at the in-store Starbucks for some much-needed caffeine while strolling the aisles and end at the food court for a quick bite before loading this week's haul into the car. Popular high-end grocer Whole Foods has taken this idea one step further by offering a cafeteria full of hot foods, on-the-go bites, and a salad bar.

Still, many will agree that grocery shopping is less enjoyable as the store becomes more crowded. Suddenly, strolling through the aisles becomes a mad dash through only the more necessary areas, hoping to grab your essentials before others have cleared the shelves. Shopping at Whole Foods during the week is your best bet for shorter lines and fewer crowds. If you hope to enjoy a meal at the hot bar during your shopping trip, it's probably best to avoid the lunch rush, especially if you visit Whole Foods in a larger city. During lunchtime, the hot bar is most attractive to hungry employees of big businesses in the nearby areas who are looking for something quick and easy to eat on their lunch break.