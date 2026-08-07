6 New Fast Food Menu Items To Order In August 2026

This summer is hot — skip heating up the kitchen and grab something from your favorite fast food spot instead. Several of the big chains recently released some new dishes worth trying to draw you into the restaurant or through the drive-through. In the list below, you'll find a new burger with fried pickles, West Coast-style fries from an East Coast chain, a honey butter biscuit breakfast sandwich, a taco that is also a burger, and a couple cold drinks to be discovered.

Most of these dishes are available for a limited time only, so if anything piques your interest, don't wait! In fact, limited-time menus like this are meant to drive customers in through the exclusivity of the temporary dishes, and it keeps diners from getting bored of the same burger over and over. Some of the featured items below are brand new, while others are returning favorites. If you missed out on the new fast food dishes that came out in May, make sure you're first in line for these August 2026 specials.