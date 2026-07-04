9 Best Fast-Food Ice Cream Treats To Try In 2026
Who doesn't love a trip to the local ice cream shop on a hot summer's night? Here, you can find all the classic flavors, but you'll also encounter long lines and high prices. While it's a must at least once over the warmer months, we're here to tell you that you can do better. With a lower price point and quicker service, there's an array of well-known fast-food spots that can help you beat the summer heat. And we're not just talking about fast-food soft serve. The selection of ice cream treats we have in mind might be smaller than what you might get at your local parlor, but you'll find wild creations and limited-time items that promise a great bite every time.
From creative sundaes to epic shakes, and even some movie-inspired fare, let's check out the 9 best fast-food ice cream treats to try this summer, according to customer reviews. Most are limited-time offerings and seasonal releases, so get to your local drive-through and enjoy!
1. Dairy Queen's Drumstick Blizzard
Dairy Queen has a selection of long-gone fan-favorites, but this year, it's bringing back the Drumstick Blizzard. Returning for a limited time, this one brings flavor and nostalgia. Mixed within the brand's signature vanilla soft serve, you'll find chopped peanuts, chocolate shavings, and of course, Nestlé Drumstick pieces scattered throughout. Those waffle cone chunks will bring you right back to childhood, offering a bite truly reminiscent of the summer months.
One Reddit user has been "waiting for this to come back since COVID," and plenty of DQ fans agree. This treat is for the texture fiends who enjoy creamy ice cream and crunchy filling that provide a nice mix of salty and sweet, giving a cool respite on those hot days. Grab this one while it lasts at participating Dairy Queen locations. A mini starts at under $5 and a large will run you a little under $8.
2. Shake Shack's Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Shake
Shake Shack is well-known for its juicy burgers and epic shakes, but its limited-edition lineup takes the cake this summer. Their newest dessert creation is the Chocolate Toasted Marshmallow S'mores Shake. This one features the brand's vanilla frozen custard with toasted marshmallow, dark chocolate ganache, whipped cream, and s'mores graham cracker crunch. If that ingredient lineup doesn't scream summer camp, we don't know what does.
Fans are loving the chocolate ganache, which seems to overpower the shake upon first sip. But that s'mores vibe comes out strong, with those graham cracker chunks mixed in. The sugar sweetness from the marshmallow brings the sip together, so you can forgo the campfire. However, this one is so thick, you might need a spoon over a straw.
The shake starts at a little over $8 before customizations, and if you want a little more, you can grab a killer burger from Shake Shack's epic lineup. We don't know how long this will last, so go and grab one before it's too late!
3. Chick-fil-A's Peach Milkshake
Chick-fil-A is another fast food spot known for its milkshakes, and this summer, the brand is bringing back the Peach Milkshake as a seasonal treat. This shake is not like the others, featuring Chick-fil-A's Icedream dessert and blended peaches, topped with whipped cream and a cherry. While the combination might seem a little odd, fans know you have to try it to "get" it.
The consensus is positive, with customers loving the peach flavor that isn't too bold or overpowering. One Reddit user calls it "the most natural-peach-tasting milkshake I've ever had," with others saying there are massive peach cobbler vibes happening in each bite. What's great about this shake is that it's super thick, and you get real chunks of peach in every sip.
This flavor profile isn't the norm, but with juicy peach swirls and cold ice cream, you can't go wrong. Grab one at your nearest Chick-fil-A for around $6.
4. Sonic's Red White & Blue Slush Float
We know there's a ridiculous number of drink combinations at Sonic, but this summer, there's one clear standout. Since the U.S. is turning 250 this year, Sonic is celebrating by bringing back its Red, White & Blue Slush Float. This sweet treat features Sonic's icy slush layered with blue raspberry flavor, vanilla soft serve in the middle, and real strawberries on top — a patriotic mix for those hot summer days.
You get a little bit of everything in this one, from slush to ice cream to fruit. "It's icy, cool, and delicious," says TikTok's Grandma C. The flavors work together well, and the fruit on top really is that good. Folks are calling this one a 10.
The best part about this treat? Unlike some of the other options on this list, you can enjoy the Red, White and Blue Slush Float for under $3 while supplies last. No need to break the bank while you celebrate a milestone for the country.
5. Culver's Oreo Reese's Cheesecake Concrete Mixer
There's the McFlurry from McDonald's, there's the Blizzard from Dairy Queen, and then there's Culver's Concrete Mixer. This custard-based creation is ready to step into the ice cream ring with a new flavor combo this summer: Oreo Reese's Cheesecake. For a limited time in 2026, enjoy that epic base swirled with Oreo Cookie pieces, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and bites of cheesecake.
There is a lot to take in with this one, and that's exactly the point. "Every bite has something in it," says one creator on TikTok, with a YouTuber agreeing that "every flavor hits you at the right time." All these flavors and textures work together in the best way. It seems like Culver's really nailed it with this limited-time option.
For the price point, you're looking at around $4 to $7, depending on size. This is a steal with all those candy and cookie pieces thrown into the literal mix. Grab one (or many) while supplies last!
6. Burger King's King Fusion Biscoff
If you loved the Biscoff cheesecake hack, then we know you're going to love Burger King's newest creation: The King Fusion Biscoff. We're not sure how long this one is going to be around, but we can tell you it's one you have to try. This sweet treat combines BK's creamy soft serve ice cream with caramel sauce, and a layer of crunchy Biscoff biscuit crumbs.
Unlike some of those other fast-food options, you won't be fighting for more additions or a balanced bite. Happy customers note that there's no shortage of Biscoff cookie pieces on top. With a large helping of cookies and the sauce, this one does lean sweet, so if that's your thing, you're in good hands with this fast-food dessert.
At the moment, the King Fusion Biscoff isn't listed as a limited-time item, but it's unclear if it will stay on the menu. Check your local BK to see if it's serving up this tasty treat, starting at under $4 at most locations.
7. Arby's Orange Cream Shake
Another limited-edition treat to cool you down this summer is Arby's Orange Cream Shake. If you love an orange creamsicle, then you'll love this shake. This seasonal offering is loved by many, featuring the brand's creamy ice cream mixed with orange flavoring. Topped with whipped cream, it seems there's something special about this one. Fans wait for the release date each year, ready to kick off the summer with an annual favorite.
Customers say it's not too sweet in the best way, with the silky ice cream cutting any excessive sugariness. If you need more of a reason to give this one a try, even folks who don't like Arby's are heading out to grab this one before it's taken off the menu. For the summer, a small costs a bit over $3, but a large is under $5, so you won't break the bank either way. However, pricing at each location can differ. Check the menu before you go.
8. Freddy's Dr Pepper Frost
Another fast-food spot that puts frozen custard on the map, Freddy's makes it from scratch, standing out from the rest. This summer, its limited edition sweet treat is the Dr Pepper Frost. Enjoy the chain's homemade vanilla frozen custard blended with Dr Pepper, for a truly unique experience.
Fans say this one leans more toward custard than Dr Pepper, which gives each sip a solid profile. You aren't overpowered by Dr Pepper's 23 flavors, and most customers seem to like it that way. The custard balances the bold soda, offering a creamy addition to an already great flavor profile. Summer, soda, and ice cream? It seems like a no-brainer.
The Dr Pepper Frost is going to run you anywhere from $5 to $7. Supplies are limited, and this drink is not featured at every location, so check your local menu before heading out
9. Wendy's Minions & Monsters Banana Frosty Swirl
Are you a Minions fan? If so, get to Wendy's ASAP for its exclusive summer lineup of treats and toys! The Minions & Monsters meals are a limited-time offering, featuring a Banana Frosty Swirl made with the brand's soft serve ice cream and sweet banana cream drizzle.
If you like banana, this one is for you. Fans say the banana cream is not overly sweet and pairs well with both Frosty flavors. While some say the banana can lean somewhat artificial in flavor, which is to be expected from a bright yellow drizzle, it's still a top choice and worth a try.
You can get a chocolate or vanilla base for around $3 to $4, depending on size, but you can also go big with one of the Minions & Monsters meals. Choose from a Big Bacon Classic or Spicy Chicken sandwich, with the Banana Swirl Frosty, fries, and exclusive toys.