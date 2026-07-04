9 Best Fast-Food Ice Cream Treats To Try In 2026

Who doesn't love a trip to the local ice cream shop on a hot summer's night? Here, you can find all the classic flavors, but you'll also encounter long lines and high prices. While it's a must at least once over the warmer months, we're here to tell you that you can do better. With a lower price point and quicker service, there's an array of well-known fast-food spots that can help you beat the summer heat. And we're not just talking about fast-food soft serve. The selection of ice cream treats we have in mind might be smaller than what you might get at your local parlor, but you'll find wild creations and limited-time items that promise a great bite every time.

From creative sundaes to epic shakes, and even some movie-inspired fare, let's check out the 9 best fast-food ice cream treats to try this summer, according to customer reviews. Most are limited-time offerings and seasonal releases, so get to your local drive-through and enjoy!