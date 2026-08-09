9 Common Items Customers Steal From Restaurants, According To Staff

According to restaurant workers, leftovers aren't the only thing that customers like to take home with them after they dine. Servers, bussers, and restaurant staff as a whole have observed some pretty absurd customer behaviors, and unfortunately, stealing is among the most common. Staff from all kinds of restaurants and bars have observed customers stowing away cutlery and small dishware in their purse or takeout box on countless occasions. Stealing from restaurants has become something of a ritual, hobby, or even a contest for some, who share their collections proudly online.

But it's not just the things on the table that are seemingly up for grabs. Lest we forget the infamous Olive Garden incident where purses wound up full of breadsticks. There are some items in restaurants that you'd never imagine could trigger someone's impulse to steal. Sadly, those customers with sticky fingers ruin the experience for the rest of us because the nicer and more alluring an item, the more likely it is to get taken. Thus, some restaurants are forced to entirely do away with the aesthetic (and costly) flatware and decor and replace it with more basic items to cut costs. Based on shared stories from restaurant staff, these are nine of the most common items customers steal from restaurants.