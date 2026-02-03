9 Things That Secretly Annoy Steakhouse Employees
There's a surprising number of guidelines you should know before eating at a steakhouse. Yes, these restaurants are simple on the surface, and follow a classic formula that's allowed them to stay popular for generations: Steak, plus wine, plus ambience, equals success. However, it's the little details you should watch out for. Not only are there a lot of things you should know about what to order at a steakhouse and what questions to ask about steak when you do so, but there are also a couple of things you shouldn't actually request or do. Why? Because they'll annoy pretty much everyone who works there, from the server to the chef.
Some of these faux pas are pretty obvious — like not being rude, which is sadly still a common occurrence — and some of them are less so. For instance, certain, seemingly reasonable requests like asking for a steak well-done, "in-between," or with a bunch of sauces on the side, will likely provoke some level of irritation. Even items that don't require any customization, such as specific cocktails, will get some people rolling their eyes. If you've ever done these things in a steakhouse and wondered why the atmosphere suddenly turned frosty, we're here to tell you why.
Ordering steak well-done
This is perhaps the most innocent way to annoy employees in a steakhouse, and it's sadly something that a lot of people do. Well-done steak is a preference for many customers, who generally prefer it because the prospect of a pinkish piece of meat makes them feel squeamish. However, both chefs and servers are all too aware that cooking a steak to well-done levels will sap the majority of its flavor, toughen it up, and require it to be doused in strongly-flavored sauces to be edible. It's a big no-no for people who work in the food biz, with massive names like Anthony Bourdain speaking up passionately about the less-refined tastes of customers who do it.
That being said, you can order your steak exactly how you want. You're paying for it, after all. Just be aware that the chef back in that kitchen might not be pleased about firing up an expensive steak until it's blackened and overly firm. Oh, and please don't go overboard with it, as some customers do. A commenter on Reddit detailed what happened when their friend had to deal with this exact situation. "He had a single woman who ordered her steak well done, specifically 'no pink.' He lost it after she requested a third re-fire." The server, incidentally, was fired.
Claiming that a medium-rare steak isn't cooked properly
If there's one thing that steakhouse employees want you to know before coming into their restaurants, it's what steaks actually look like when they're cooked properly. Yes, there's a fine line between rare, medium-rare, and medium — but the number of people who seem to order their steaks medium-rare, only to feel as though the chef got it wrong, is pretty amazing. Steakhouse employees frequently deal with customers who claim that the chefs have no clue how to cook or say that their medium-rare steak is underdone, while the chefs themselves then have to bend to their will.
Now, if your steak genuinely isn't cooked properly, then sending it back is another matter. However, if it is, then you're going to be everyone's least favorite customer. Medium-rare steak is pretty pink in the middle, and you probably shouldn't be ordering it if you don't like the sight of raw meat. If you'd rather be safe than sorry, opt for medium-well (although be prepared to have less flavor in your meat), or figure out which steak doneness level is right for your preference.
Asking for an in-between steak, or one with two levels of doneness
Want to annoy absolutely everyone in the restaurant? Here's how: Be fussy and place an unconventional steak order that's a complete nightmare (or essentially impossible) to cook. Asking for either an "in-between" steak or one that has two different doneness levels is the quickest way to accomplish this. People who ask for an "in-between" or "plus" steak (ie, one that sits between medium-rare and rare, or medium and medium-well) are just asking for trouble. The difference between steak temperatures is so small that it takes a magician to pull off the request, and to be honest, most chefs will just give you a standard cook. Oh, and the servers won't be very pleased that they have to ask the chef to cook it in the first place.
Perhaps even more annoying are customers who request that one steak be cooked in two different ways, by splitting it into two and frying each piece separately. This slightly outrageous request reveals that some people don't know how stressful a kitchen can be. Not only do the chefs not have time to do this for you, but it'll also ruin the appearance of your meal – and will likely make your smaller steak pieces not taste as good.
Customers who get annoyed that their steak is taking a while
So here's the thing: No one likes to sit around waiting for their food to arrive, particularly if it's running a little later than they'd like. We get that. We sometimes get frustrated when it happens too. However, there are very good reasons why steak can take a little longer than you think, and getting annoyed about it doesn't help anyone. Steaks take a while to cook, even if you're ordering them rare or medium-rare, and well-done steaks naturally take longer. In the latter case, chefs also have to rejig their workflow around the time it takes to cook the steak, which can push everything else back. Oh, and then a steak has to rest once it's done cooking. That takes time, folks.
So when your steak takes a little bit longer than you'd like, it might be worth thinking about why. The chef isn't sitting in the kitchen on their phone; they're working hard to make sure that everything's cooked just right and is coming out hot. Additionally, your order might be seventh or eighth in line, and they just haven't gotten to it yet. If you're in a rush, it's always best to ask the host how long the food might take before you sit down, and to judge whether you want to commit. No one's going to be annoyed if you say no at that point.
Ordering steak with A1 sauce or ranch dressing
A1 sauce, and other sauces like ranch dressing, are controversial in the steakhouse world. If you're ordering a premium steak in a good steakhouse, then your chef — who has likely spent years perfecting their craft — will do everything they can to make that piece of meat as delicious as possible. If you decide to slather the whole thing in sweet, salty A1 sauce or half a bottle of creamy dressing, then you're undoing all of their hard work. "I think it is considered a snub when there are other, better options," said Palladino's Steak & Seafood executive chef Sam Hazen to The Takeout, of A1 sauce.
Ordering A1 sauce or ranch dressing is especially common amongst customers who order well-done steaks. When you think about it, this should be an indication that you're ordering a steak that's been sapped of any moisture whatsoever, and you might want to reconsider your preference. If you like well-done steak, though, that's totally cool. Just do what Hazen recommends, and taste your meat before asking for any steak sauces. "This shows respect for the chef's preparation and presentation," he stated.
Customers who haven't researched the type of steak they're ordering
Most people know that steaks can vary widely in composition and flavor — but some customers seem to forget this when they set foot in a steakhouse. It's an all too common occurrence for diners to order a prime rib or a ribeye even after consulting with the server, and then to complain that their steak is too fatty. If those customers had done their research beforehand and reminded themselves of the ratios of fat to meat in different types of steaks, the scenario could have been avoided, and nobody would have been irritated.
As an easy rule of thumb, it's worth remembering that prime cuts and those with extensive marbling are also those that cost the most. So if you're not entirely sure whether the steak you're ordering will be fatty, price can be a good indication (although that may not always be the case). If you like lean cuts, go for a sirloin or tenderloin, while bone-in and ribeye steaks will often have a higher fat content. You know the best thing to do, though? Ask, and listen. Steakhouse servers spend their days guiding customers based on their flavor preferences, and a few quick questions can save you a lot of hassle after ordering.
Certain cocktail orders
A good cocktail can be the crown jewel of a steakhouse experience. However, what you order (and the way you order it) may not be entirely well-received by the bartender on shift. Certain cocktails annoy bar staff at steakhouses because they take forever to make, which can be a nightmare in the middle of a frantic shift. Espresso martinis are one of the worst offenders, due to the preparation involved and the sheer stickiness of the ingredients (which end up getting everywhere). Others featuring multiple complicated steps, like a Ramos Gin Fizz, are the bane of every bartender's life.
Elsewhere, steakhouse bartenders contend with customers who think they have the right to order cocktails to wild specifications, such as obscenely hot Bloody Marys and overly-tailored martinis. Bear in mind that making cocktails takes time, and bartenders often have several orders at once. Sure, if you want to tweak your drink a little, that'll usually be fine — but if you want something totally different from the menu cocktails, then just make it at home.
When the hard work of certain employees isn't acknowledged
Everyone knows that restaurants are only as good as the team that works there, but it's also fair to say that two roles frequently get the most attention: The servers and the chefs. Both of these positions are hands-on and require hard work, and as a result, they usually get their fair share of compliments from customers. However, there are plenty of other people who work just as hard to make sure your experience is as good as possible, and often don't get thanked for their efforts. Meat cutters, line cooks, bartenders, runners, and hosts all work just as much as the other positions, but they frequently get less credit — and sometimes (in the case of hosts specifically) they have to deal with even more complaints.
So is it any wonder that people who work in these positions get disheartened when they're not acknowledged? We're not saying that you have to thank every team member personally, but if you're reviewing a restaurant online or giving positive feedback to the owner, make sure to shout them out now and again. A word of thanks goes a long way in the restaurant biz.
Customers who disrespect their servers
Whether a server works in a steakhouse, a sushi restaurant, or a fast food joint, they've likely had to deal with disrespectful customers at some point or another. However, these instances can be especially common in the case of steakhouses. Perhaps this is because customers generally spend a little more on their meal, and therefore feel like they can behave how they want. As a result, servers have had to deal with countless instances of rudeness, wildly high expectations, poor tips, customers attracting attention by tapping their glasses, and talking over them before they've even finished saying hello.
These kinds of behaviors aren't just on display at more expensive steakhouses. Even customers in lower-price steakhouse chains seem to feel as though they can act how they want towards their servers, even though they're not paying a huge amount for the privilege (not that the amount you spend should allow you to decide how you behave, though — you can't put a price on manners). We can't believe we even have to say it, but folks: Please be decent to your server. They're just doing their job.
Static Media owns and operates Daily Meal and The Takeout.