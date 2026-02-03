9 Things That Secretly Annoy Steakhouse Employees

There's a surprising number of guidelines you should know before eating at a steakhouse. Yes, these restaurants are simple on the surface, and follow a classic formula that's allowed them to stay popular for generations: Steak, plus wine, plus ambience, equals success. However, it's the little details you should watch out for. Not only are there a lot of things you should know about what to order at a steakhouse and what questions to ask about steak when you do so, but there are also a couple of things you shouldn't actually request or do. Why? Because they'll annoy pretty much everyone who works there, from the server to the chef.

Some of these faux pas are pretty obvious — like not being rude, which is sadly still a common occurrence — and some of them are less so. For instance, certain, seemingly reasonable requests like asking for a steak well-done, "in-between," or with a bunch of sauces on the side, will likely provoke some level of irritation. Even items that don't require any customization, such as specific cocktails, will get some people rolling their eyes. If you've ever done these things in a steakhouse and wondered why the atmosphere suddenly turned frosty, we're here to tell you why.