10 Common Habits Of Boomers At Restaurants

You know who loves boomers? The restaurant industry. This age group may have faced a lot of characterization from many different parts of society (namely, the young'uns) over the last few years, but it remains a staunch ally of eateries everywhere. Broadly speaking, boomers have a sense of loyalty to restaurants and frequent them for special occasions and casual dinners alike more than other generations, and when you throw in that higher-than-average disposable income, it's easy to see why they're such valued customers. However, as with any other restaurant patrons, they have their quirks — and not all of them are entirely lovable.

Studies and anecdotal evidence have pulled apart the biggest behavioral habits of boomers in restaurants, and found some key things that a lot of them do. While choosing restaurants based on price or asking for a physical menu feel perfectly reasonable, other behavior, like sending food back when there's a fairly minor problem or expecting too much from their servers, fall on the slightly more uncomfortable side of things. There are also some habits you might not expect, like opting to pay by card instead of cash (if you have an image in your head now of boomers only carrying around wads of notes, then you're sorely mistaken, folks). Let's check out how boomers really eat in restaurants.