The Olive Garden Visit That Ended With Purses Full Of Breadsticks

One of Olive Garden's famous marketing tactics is its bottomless pasta bowls and never-ending breadsticks, but whereas most customers know the breadsticks aren't actually unlimited, some have pushed employees to the brink. In particular, one Redditor who claimed to be a server at Olive Garden recounted a bread vanishing act that could be straight from a magic show.

On Reddit, the user explained, "[I] was working a lunch shift and had a table of three come in." As complimentary, the server brought out a basket of bread to hold the hungry customers over while they waited to order. However, no sooner had the server turned around had the bread vanished. They said, "Okay, y'all were hungry, that's normal. I brought a new basket out, and it happened again."

What followed must have seemed like a scene out of "Scooby-Doo." The bread appeared to vanish every time the server gave the customers more. Finally, after around eight baskets of bread, the server grew suspicious of them. "I started watching and saw that they were putting the bread in their purses. Just filling 'em up." The Olive Garden manager ended up having to step in and put an end to the bread theft.