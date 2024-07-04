The Story Behind Why Moscow Mules Are Served In Copper Mugs

The Moscow Mule is a deliciously straightforward cocktail that takes just a few ingredients — and it's possible to argue that the most important ingredient is the distinctive copper mug that it gets served in. But what is it that makes a Moscow Mule so special that it gets to play dress-up while other cocktails are served in standard glass? And does it really make a difference?

The short answer is that yes, at the time of the Moscow Mule's creation, it really did make a difference. It's a drink that's best served very, very cold, and copper mugs insulated the drink and kept it colder for longer. But just why bartenders pivoted to copper mugs in the first place is debated, along with the actual origin story of this distinctively American drink.

If you happen to order a Moscow Mule today, there's a chance that you might not get one served up in that copper mug. Modern wonders of ice-making and refrigeration mean that it's no longer as necessary, but let's be honest — it's still pretty cool to get those old-school mugs.