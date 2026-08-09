8 Aldi Candies To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip

Aldi has built its reputation on budget-friendly groceries, exclusive brands, and its unique Aldi Finds aisle that offers up everything from pillows to seasonal goodies and stand-up paddle boards. Savvy shoppers know that the store also sells a treasure trove of diverse and delicious candy. The small grocer's chocolate bar collection alone offers high-quality chocolate from Belgian and German brands. Its sweet aisle isn't solely dedicated to chocolate bars, though. Aldi offers something for every sweet tooth, including trending gummy flavors, treats with fruit and nuts, and truffles. All at a more affordable price than larger chain grocery stores and name-brand candy competitors.

The trick is resisting the urge to grab one of each when a sugar craving hits. The store's selection can be a tough choice for candy lovers, so we narrowed down some of the best candies that shoppers keep buying again and again. Some products have been on the shelves for a long time, and others are newcomers that are creating buzz on social media. Look for these on your next shopping trip. Prices and availability may vary by location.