8 Aldi Candies To Look For On Your Next Shopping Trip
Aldi has built its reputation on budget-friendly groceries, exclusive brands, and its unique Aldi Finds aisle that offers up everything from pillows to seasonal goodies and stand-up paddle boards. Savvy shoppers know that the store also sells a treasure trove of diverse and delicious candy. The small grocer's chocolate bar collection alone offers high-quality chocolate from Belgian and German brands. Its sweet aisle isn't solely dedicated to chocolate bars, though. Aldi offers something for every sweet tooth, including trending gummy flavors, treats with fruit and nuts, and truffles. All at a more affordable price than larger chain grocery stores and name-brand candy competitors.
The trick is resisting the urge to grab one of each when a sugar craving hits. The store's selection can be a tough choice for candy lovers, so we narrowed down some of the best candies that shoppers keep buying again and again. Some products have been on the shelves for a long time, and others are newcomers that are creating buzz on social media. Look for these on your next shopping trip. Prices and availability may vary by location.
Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups
These Choceur milk chocolate peanut butter cups are a staple in my house and fierce competitors with the name brand, in my opinion. And many chocolate lovers out there agree. "Why are these better than Reese's PB cups!" said one Reddit commenter on an Aldi thread with others who expressed their love for the treat. "I never thought the hype was real but gave it a shot and I'm honestly mad because I ate the whole bag in one day." Choceur is a Belgian chocolate brand exclusive to Aldi, and in addition to the peanut butter cups, the brand offers chocolate bars, fruity chocolate candies, and sweet and salty treats.
Buy a 12-ounce bag of Choceur Milk Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups from Aldi for $5.49.
Choceur Chocolate S'mores Clusters
Another popular candy from the Choceur brand, these chocolate s'mores clusters are a perfect summer treat. Oozing with nostalgia, the clusters bring all the textures together, from the creamy sweet drizzles of chocolate and caramel to the crunchy honey graham crackers and gooey marshmallows. There's a whole thread dedicated to them on the ALDI Aisle of Shame Community Facebook group. "I have this in my desk drawer, and it's melted into one giant S'mores ball that I have shamelessly been working my way through," said one commenter of the treat.
Buy a 6-ounce bag of Choceur Chocolate S'mores Clusters at Aldi for $3.65.
Mamba Berrytasty Fruit Chews
German candy company August Storck KG has been making this Mamba candy in the U.S. since 1986. The Mamba line has a variety of long-lasting fruit chew candies, from flavors like strawberry to tropical kinds and sour fruit flavors. This 18-count Mamba Berrytasty pack comes with a mix of juicy flavors, including blueberry, raspberry, cranberry, wild strawberry, and mixed berry. Each is individually wrapped, and the burst of flavors continues for up to five minutes.
Buy the Mamba Berrytasty Fruit Chews at Aldi for $1.35.
Jovy Peach Chamoy Rings Gummy Candy
Chamoy has been trending on TikTok for gummies for quite some time. The spicy-sweet Mexican sauce goes with just about anything. Those searching for some sweet heat, look no further than these peach chamoy rings from Jovy. The gummies offer an explosion of sweet, sour, spicy, and salty flavors in one fruity treat. Jovy is a candy company based in Jalisco, Mexico, known for its spicy and sweet fruit rolls, gummies, lollipops, and other candies.
Buy the Jovy Peach Chamoy Rings Gummy Candy at Aldi for $1.99.
Specially Selected Milk Chocolate Sea Salt Cashews
Specially Selected is Aldi's premium private label. This 9-ounce package of the label's milk chocolate cashews combines crunchy cashews coated in rich milk chocolate with just a hint of sea salt. And ALDI shoppers can't seem to get enough of this candy. "I was sitting on the couch, blissfully popping these bad boys in my mouth," said one commenter in the ALDI Aisle of Shame Facebook group. "My honey noticed me trying to hide the container from him, so he asked for a couple ... now my container is all but empty, and I am making plans for a covert trip to Aldi to buy more of these!"
Buy the Specially Selected Milk Chocolate Cashews at Aldi for $6.59.
Sour Jacks Wildberry
This one is for the sour candy fans out there. Described as "mouth-puckering candy," these wedge-shaped treats are produced by the New Jersey-based company, PIM Brands. These wild berry-flavored candies combine Sour Jacks' signature berry blend flavor with its sweet-and-sour coating. They're bite-sized and chewy, and while these tend to be on the sweeter side compared to their others, according to some reviews, they still pack a flavorful punch.
Buy the ALDI Wildberry Sour Jacks at Aldi for $2.49.
Moser Roth White Chocolate Delice Truffles
Moser Roth is one of Aldi's most loved and top-rated chocolate brands. The European chocolate company offers a variety of bars and candies, and these truffles are among those that shoppers love. Filled with a creamy white chocolate center and hard white chocolate coating, this candy feels worthy of a luxurious special occasion. "If you see the Moser Roth truffles: get them," said one Reddit user on an Aldi thread. "They're 100% better than Lindt truffles."
Buy the Moser Roth White Chocolate Delice Truffles at Aldi for $3.29.
Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Fruit and chocolate make the perfect power couple. There are so many to choose from on shelves at grocery stores, and not all of them deserve a space in your cart. These Simple Nature dark chocolate-covered strawberries are a popular favorite for shoppers. The treat combines freeze-dried strawberries and decadent dark chocolate for the perfect fruity and sweet bite. "They're so good, [an] unexpected favorite for me," said one Reddit user.
Buy the Simply Nature Dark Chocolate Covered Strawberries at Aldi for $4.39.