10 Common Customer Complaints About Dollar Tree

As one of North America's largest discount store chains, most people can't go far without finding a Dollar Tree. With more than 9,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, this store is clearly successful, especially in Texas, where you can find hundreds of Dollar Tree stores. Selling a large assortment of food products plus toiletries, home goods, toys, and everyday merchandise, the chain caters to customers who have a tight budget as well as bargain-hunters who love a good find. The result is a market cap of over $23 billion and significant earnings increases in recent fiscal quarters.

Yet despite its wild success on paper, Dollar Tree also has many detractors. As of July 2026, Dollar Tree has a lowly 1.8 rating (out of five) on ConsumerAffairs.com, with more than 80% of the reviews being one star. Other aggregators don't rate Dollar Tree much higher, as it sits with a 2.2/5 rating on Trustpilot and a lack of accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Common customer complaints range from pricing to service to the online ordering process.

Admittedly, most customers probably don't expect the upper crust from a bargain store, even when searching out Dollar Tree food finds. But even by that standard, this store seems to consistently miss the mark. Why is it that Dollar Tree is so polarizing, and what should you keep in mind the next time you visit? These 10 common complaints address the main reasons current and former Dollar Tree customers are filled with vitriol, with one single-star reviewer on Consumer Affairs going as far to say, "If I could give it less, I would."