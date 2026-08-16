10 Common Customer Complaints About Dollar Tree
As one of North America's largest discount store chains, most people can't go far without finding a Dollar Tree. With more than 9,000 locations across the U.S. and Canada, this store is clearly successful, especially in Texas, where you can find hundreds of Dollar Tree stores. Selling a large assortment of food products plus toiletries, home goods, toys, and everyday merchandise, the chain caters to customers who have a tight budget as well as bargain-hunters who love a good find. The result is a market cap of over $23 billion and significant earnings increases in recent fiscal quarters.
Yet despite its wild success on paper, Dollar Tree also has many detractors. As of July 2026, Dollar Tree has a lowly 1.8 rating (out of five) on ConsumerAffairs.com, with more than 80% of the reviews being one star. Other aggregators don't rate Dollar Tree much higher, as it sits with a 2.2/5 rating on Trustpilot and a lack of accreditation from the Better Business Bureau. Common customer complaints range from pricing to service to the online ordering process.
Admittedly, most customers probably don't expect the upper crust from a bargain store, even when searching out Dollar Tree food finds. But even by that standard, this store seems to consistently miss the mark. Why is it that Dollar Tree is so polarizing, and what should you keep in mind the next time you visit? These 10 common complaints address the main reasons current and former Dollar Tree customers are filled with vitriol, with one single-star reviewer on Consumer Affairs going as far to say, "If I could give it less, I would."
1. Merchandise keeps getting more expensive
The main complaints about Dollar Tree center around pricing, beginning with how this famous discount store arguably isn't even a discount store anymore. It made huge news in late 2021 when, after holding to a one-dollar price point on all items since opening in 1986, it announced that prices would increase to $1.25. There was negative feedback about the change, but also some general understanding that Dollar Tree needed to keep up with 35 years of inflation and rising costs.
Over the last few years, though, Dollar Tree has gone a step further, embracing a multi-price system. A quick look through a store (or the website) reveals that many products now cost $3, $5, $7, or even $15. Not only that, but the base price is rising, with customers posting images of formerly $1.25 items now costing $1.50 or $1.75. Others have reported Dollar Tree using red-dot stickers to cover the $1.25 marked on packaging, which you might notice when shopping for your summer must-haves.
Not surprisingly, customers have been upset about this. They argue that the change in pricing structure betrays the store's budget-minded base, takes away the deal-hunting thrill, and loses what separated Dollar Tree from stores like Family Dollar and Five Below. One Reddit user noted they can find cheaper merchandise at Walmart, then took it one step further, saying of Dollar Tree, "What even is the purpose of its existence at this point?" A reviewer on Trustpilot echoed this, saying that Dollar Tree "needs to re-name itself nothing for a dollar tree."
2. Price labeling is inconsistent and misleading
When everything at Dollar Tree was the same price, there wasn't a need to list individual item prices. Everyone knew, walking in, what everything cost. But with a multi-price system, labeling becomes important, and unfortunately, by customer accounts, Dollar Tree is dropping the ball. Extensive online discussions and reviews detail how items either aren't labeled or are labeled incorrectly.
As part of a one-star review on Trustpilot, a user lamented that the "majority of items are either improperly marked or not priced at all, leading to confusion at the checkout." A commenter on Reddit also noted, "Not all stores have price tags ... They are so short staffed that they don't have time." However, an employee on the same thread put some of the blame on customers who leave items haphazardly around after deciding they don't want them. In their words, "We have shelf prices at my store but when customers leave stuff all over the store it doesn't do any good."
Dollar Tree is trying to rectify the situation using modern technology. Since March 2025, it has slowly been phasing in price scanners at stores so consumers can double-check an item's cost. Reaction, though, is mixed. Some customers love the scanners because they know the exact amount they'll pay without needing a mobile app or staffer. Others decried the impractical scanner locations and that they're even necessary, with one Instagram commenter going as far as to say that Dollar Tree is "like a mini Walmart now."
3. Dollar Tree sometimes charges more than the listed price
Even the price labeling Dollar Tree does have isn't solving its problems, and many customers who aren't confused by the pricing are instead feeling ripped off. There are numerous instances of Dollar Tree reportedly charging more than the listed price, with items labeled $1.25 on the package, but actually costing $1.50 or $1.75. Some people have even found that nearly all of the items they bought cost them more than the labeled prices.
So when this happens, Dollar Tree is fixing it, right? It appears not. Shoppers have received insincere apologies and offers of refunds if they bring the items back. One Trustpilot reviewer also said the store she visited refused to stand by the listed price, writing, "If the shelf price says 1.50 and [it's] ringing another price the visible price should be honored. It isn't rocket science."
The overcharging problem is not unique to Dollar Tree in the industry. Reports have shown that, between January 2022 and December 2025, Dollar General and Family Dollar stores — the latter of which was formerly a Dollar Tree brand before a July 2025 sale — combined to fail more than 6,400 price inspections. However, the maximum fines are often lower than the cost of actually fixing the problem, leaving little incentive to calm angry customers.
4. Stores are often short-staffed
Many customers like to ask questions about a product or want to make a quick stop on their way somewhere. If you're either of these types, Dollar Tree might not be for you. Stores are notorious for being low on staff, often with only one or two employees on the clock even during peak hours. One Facebook user posted about going into a Dollar Tree at 8:00 p.m. and only seeing "one cashier maybe worker in the whole place!" Others have also noted the shortage of workers, and even stores being temporarily closed.
According to industry insiders and employees, this is intentional. An anonymous Dollar Tree manager told Business Insider that starting in 2022, Dollar Tree significantly reduced the total worker hours allotted to each store as a cost-cutting measure. When you add the low starting pay — a Texas Dollar Tree employee noted in late 2025 that they only make $9.25 an hour — the result is thin staffing, with managers sometimes forced to run the whole show themselves: Checkout, stocking, cleaning, and all.
Regardless of the reasons for the short staffing, it leads to chronically long lines and a lack of assistance, angering customers. A famous incident occurred at a Malden, Massachusetts Dollar Tree in late 2022, when a customer complained to the store manager about the lack of open registers, and the manager offered to hire them on the spot, saying, "We're hiring! I need help."
5. The staff are rude
Perhaps the lack of employees could be forgiven if the ones working were polite and helpful, and there are a few reports out there of nice employees who go the extra mile. Unfortunately, those good soldiers are being drowned in a sea of grievances, notably about negative interactions with staff.
The complaints about Dollar Tree staff are far and wide. One reviewer on Consumer Affairs described a Dollar Tree manager as "very rude and dismissive," saying that she called his question "stupid" and then walked off. Another customer on Quora claimed that "if a cashier sees you, they walk away from the register." It's not just customers who bear the brunt, either. Customers have seen the cashiers being yelled at by managers too.
It could be that Dollar Tree employees are simply under a lot of stress from the lack of assistance and seemingly random day-to-day assignments. Maybe Dollar Tree is so desperate for staff that it will hire just about anyone. Some employees even argue the poor attitudes are in response to lousy treatment from customers — something which employees can be very vocal about. There's only so much Dollar Tree staff can control, after all. Whatever the reasons, it remains a sticking point and has driven some customers away for good.
6. Items are often out of stock
In response to all the changes, some customers now only go to Dollar Tree when they're looking for specific items such as greeting cards and energy drinks. Unfortunately, the merchandise you want might not be available, with many reports of products not being available only in very low quantities, or even being completely out of stock. This isn't limited to a certain category, with complaints about Dollar Tree being out of balloons on Father's Day, seemingly empty craft sections, and more. A Reddit user noted that, "Every time we go to Dollar Tree, the stores [look] like they are closing down or out of business."
The reasons for this are varied. Dollar Tree's website notes that product quantities are often limited and can vary from store to store. Logistical issues, such as long shipment times and inconsistent merchandise availability, are also cited. To this end, Dollar Tree recently opened a new distribution center in Arizona and will add another Oklahoma-based center in 2027. But one of the biggest problems is in the store itself, with managers explaining that sometimes products are in stock, but the lack of staff makes it difficult to get them on shelves.
While it may help slightly to choose carefully when to head to Dollar Tree, consumers have their own theories, too, positing everything from product shortages caused by tariffs to hoarding when items do get on shelves. One customer even blamed Dollar Tree employees for hogging products, alleging on Consumer Affairs that "district stores have their very own employees going thru all the [Hotwheels] boxes. We never have a chance at anything good."
7. Items are poor quality
Not only is product quantity an issue, but quality is, too. Granted, one shouldn't necessarily expect premium quality from a bargain store, but even by this standard, some items don't even seem worth the money. Among other complaints, customers report the "terrible" aluminum foil, food that's highly processed and unhealthy, paper towels that are too thin to soak anything up, and unreliable batteries.
Again, it's not entirely surprising that some bargains aren't worthwhile, but the subject has spurred great debate among Dollar Tree patrons. From flimsy travel bags and closet hooks to unusable nail files, some shoppers even wonder how they can justify shopping at the store. There's also an entire cottage industry of articles and videos dedicated to what people should buy at Dollar Tree and what to skip. Some items might be outright dangerous — in January 2026, there was a settlement following allegations that Dollar Tree continued to sell lead-contaminated food after it was recalled. If you're apprehensive about buying dollar store food, this is unlikely to ease your concerns.
A lot of this might not be as big an issue if the prices had remained $1 or even $1.25, but as prices continue to creep upward, quality becomes a bigger concern. Customers have noted that many Dollar Tree items, food and otherwise, are now actually more expensive per unit than elsewhere. If Dollar Tree is to continue down this price strategy path, it will likely need to improve product quality to compensate.
8. Stores are disorganized and messy
Then there's the matter of getting around the stores. Reports run rampant of unorganized shelves, misplaced items, random merchandise lying around, and unpacked boxes blocking the way. One Reddit went as far as to ask, "Does every Dollar Tree regularly look like a tornado went through a child's room, or is it just my location?" Another Reddit thread notes that a store's carpet is heavily stained, and that "ironically [it's] the worst near the household cleaning and laundry products."
The store messiness problem has made national news, and even the courts. In 2025, the company released a public apology after a customer posted that piles of boxes made it impossible to even get to the shelves. The conditions affect employees, too. Under the terms of a 2023 settlement with the United States Department of Labor, Dollar Tree was forced to address workplace safety issues caused by the clutter, including blocked exits, poor storage conditions, and not being able to access fire extinguishers.
It's easy, and likely appropriate, to blame the situation on the staffing shortages. There likely simply isn't enough manpower to unload boxes, straighten shelves, and clean up spills, but that doesn't make things easier for customers — including the one who said on Facebook that Dollar Tree stores "are so junkie and unorganized and filthy that you have to go way out to really enjoy the savings."
9. Online ordering is problematic
If only people could avoid the clutter, rude staff, and other issues by ordering online. Well, Dollar Tree does have an online store where customers can order for home delivery or in-store pickup. Unfortunately, you won't escape problems by shopping there, with a BBB reviewer declaring, "It has been a very long time since I have had as bad an experience with a business."
For starters, there are large minimum order quantities that don't exist in stores. Most energy drinks require buying at least 12 or 24 units, with the same for spices — and who needs 24 large canisters of salt? There are also no returns for online purchases, with all sales being final. If you do have a problem, customers can only call a toll-free number — the official link for online customer service goes to a blank page.
This isn't the end of the problems, either. There are endless reports of slow shipping times, a lack of updates, boorish representatives, and being overcharged for items. One customer reported that nine days after she placed an order, it still hadn't shipped — and customer service told her she could only get a refund if she had cancelled within one day. In her review on Consumer Affairs, she wrote, "If you can't ship an order within a day or two of the order being placed, then you shouldn't have online purchases." Others have reported receiving notifications that their in-store pickup orders had arrived, only to go to said store and discover the items either weren't there or had been put on the shelves for general sale.
10. Refunds sometimes aren't honored
Finally, there's the matter of what happens when there's a problem with an order at Dollar Tree or a customer decides they don't want an item after all. A reasonable refund policy would seem a prerequisite for almost any large business, but for Dollar Tree, these things are complicated at best.
Dollar Tree doesn't do refunds for online purchases at all, but for in-store purchases, customers can officially receive a refund for everything but gift cards if they have the receipt. Even this is a recent development, though, with previous commentary from as recently as 2023 noting that Dollar Tree's long-standing policy was only to offer exchanges. Furthermore, a returned product must be unused and in the original packaging — and good luck returning seasonal items once Dollar Tree deems that season to be over.
Will Dollar Tree even give you a refund even if you follow all the stipulations? Who knows? Return policies on the Dollar Tree website and at individual stores often don't even seem to match, as one TikTok creator noticed in 2025, saying, "it would be nice if they could get consistent on whatever their return or exchange policy is." Customers have even reported times when a cashier double-scanned customer items, then refused to refund the excess charges. In the most egregious case, one customer was double-charged for an entire purchase, and refused a refund even when showing bank evidence of the error.