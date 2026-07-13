The 10 Best Dollar Tree Food Finds Of 2026 (So Far)
Some grocery trips leave you wincing at the total on the receipt and wondering why you have only a few bags. However, a trip to Dollar Tree is where bargain hunters know they will find surprisingly delicious food and snacks that punch well above their price tag. The discount chain is not only known for its budget-friendly pantry staples, seasonal steals, and frozen food deals, but it's also been on a roll this year for high-quality food items. So far, Dollar Tree is proving that you don't have to spend a fortune on snacks for your summer beach trip.
From name-brand overstock to cult-favorites dupes, the store's food aisles have become a gold mine for savvy shoppers who love a good deal without settling for bland, boring food. We selected 10 of the top food finds Dollar Tree has released so far this year to look for on your next shopping trip. Prices and availability will vary per location.
Sobisk Lemon Sandwich Creme Cookies
Perfect for an afternoon snack or late-night sweet treat, these crisp cookies feature a creamy lemon filling. We'll be pairing them with some chilled iced tea or a tall glass of milk this summer.
Grab a 16-pack of the lemon sandwich creme cookies for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Annie's Organic Hidden Veggies Crackers w/ Sea Salt
It may come as a surprise that Dollar Tree is not only stocking healthy snacks, but also has organic ones, too! Annie's Hidden Veggies Crackers are made with sweet potato, pumpkin, tomato, and carrots. The crackers are made without any artificial flavors, and the touch of sea salt makes them a crave-able, but good-for-you alternative snack.
Buy Annie's Organic Hidden Veggies Crackers with Sea Salt for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Margaritaville Strawberry Daiquiri Gelatin
On days when you cannot escape to the ocean or cannot go too crazy with a boozy cocktail, this refreshing treat will at least make you feel like you are in Margaritaville. The sugar-free gelatin doesn't contain any alcohol, but it tastes just like a strawberry daiquiri. The box makes about eight servings and is ideal for a summery dessert.
Buy Margaritaville Strawberry Daiquiri Gelatin for $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Betty Crocker Batchables Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix
Whip up cookies in a snap with this Betty Crocker cookie mix. You only need to add milk or water and butter to make anywhere from four to 24 chocolate chip cookies, depending on your needs.
Buy Betty Crocker Batchables Chocolate Chip Cookie Mix for 1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Pop Plosion Sweet & Spicy Chili Rice Crisps
These seem to be Dollar Tree's wallet-friendly answer to Quaker Rice Crisps. Airy crisps are coated in a combo of sweet and spicy chili flavors for an umami-rich flavor bomb.
Buy Pop Plosion Sweet & Spicy Chili Rice Crisps for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
7 Days Soft Baked Croissants with Peach Filling
The discount chain already carried a strawberry and vanilla-filled croissant from 7 Days, and this peach-filled treat is the brand's latest release. Each flaky pastry combines a buttery croissant with a sweet peach filling.
Buy the 7 Days Soft Baked Croissants w/ Peach Filling for $1.25 at Dollar Tree.
Breckenridge Farms Spicy Pickle Spears
Calling all pickle fans, this one's for you! Breckenridge Farms has added these spicy spears to their lineup of pickled snacks. Each 17-ounce jar is packed with pickles along with red bell pepper, black pepper, and capsicum extract, bringing the heat and crunch in one bite.
Buy Breckenridge Farms Spicy Pickle Spears at Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Ca' Pricci Tortellini Four Cheese
Elevate your pasta night with this budget-friendly yet high-quality four-cheese tortellini. The pasta is stuffed with a rich blend of ricotta, provolone, Grana Padano, and gorgonzola cheeses.
Buy Ca' Pricci Tortellini Four Cheese for $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Kraft Spaghetti Classics Tangy Italian Meal Mix
Busy weeknights don't allow time for simmering an Italian sauce for hours and to prep all the ingredients. This 8-ounce Kraft Spaghetti kit eliminates all that hassle and brings dinner together in minutes. Serving four, the kit comes with spaghetti, a spice mix, and parmesan cheese. All that's needed is tomato paste or your favorite sauce.
You can purchase the Kraft Spaghetti Classics Tangy Italian Meal Mix for $1.50 at Dollar Tree.
Nature Valley Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Cereal
Rolled out this spring, this brand-name cereal retails at other stores for anywhere between $5 to just under $7. The cereal blends real apple pieces, clustered honey-flavored granola, and whole grain oats, so you can start your day off with a healthy breakfast.
Buy Nature Valley Apple Cinnamon Breakfast Cereal for $1.50 at Dollar Tree.