16 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Summer 2026

With the summer months fast approaching, you may be itching to stock up on all things summer in your household, from fun snacks to refreshing beverages to picnic supplies. While it may be tempting to go all out and buy everything you want to make this summer as special as possible, you might want to think about budgeting. Luckily, Dollar Tree offers a vast selection of summertime items that will pique your interest, all for a very low price. This means you may get to buy more snacks, drinks, and exciting summertime supplies without stretching your wallet.

As mentioned, there are a ton of summer-related items at Dollar Tree — so many that you may get overwhelmed while strolling the aisles or browsing the website. So, to help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the chain's must-haves for summer 2026. The list includes delicious snacks, barbecue staples, yummy desserts, and more. Read on to see which items you'll be adding to your Dollar Tree cart this summer.