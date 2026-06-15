16 Dollar Tree Must-Haves For Summer 2026
With the summer months fast approaching, you may be itching to stock up on all things summer in your household, from fun snacks to refreshing beverages to picnic supplies. While it may be tempting to go all out and buy everything you want to make this summer as special as possible, you might want to think about budgeting. Luckily, Dollar Tree offers a vast selection of summertime items that will pique your interest, all for a very low price. This means you may get to buy more snacks, drinks, and exciting summertime supplies without stretching your wallet.
As mentioned, there are a ton of summer-related items at Dollar Tree — so many that you may get overwhelmed while strolling the aisles or browsing the website. So, to help you out, we've compiled this list of some of the chain's must-haves for summer 2026. The list includes delicious snacks, barbecue staples, yummy desserts, and more. Read on to see which items you'll be adding to your Dollar Tree cart this summer.
Bai Kupang Strawberry Kiwi Electrolyte Drink
To start, we have a beverage that is both refreshing and hydrating: the Bai Kupang strawberry kiwi electrolyte drink. Along with containing electrolytes, it's infused with antioxidants and is free of artificial sweeteners. Plus, kiwis and strawberries are arguably two of the best fruits to enjoy during the summer months, so this beverage is as fitting as it is delicious.
Buy an 18-ounce bottle of the Bai Kupang strawberry kiwi electrolyte drink from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Pringles BBQ Potato Crisp Chips
Summertime is synonymous with barbecues, so it's only fitting that you have a container of BBQ-flavored Pringles on hand during these months. Keep these around to snack on around the house or, of course, serve them at a barbecue that you're hosting for a fun pre-entree snack. This flavor also just so happened to make our top three in our ranking of the most popular Pringles flavors, so you know that it's going to be a yummy and satisfying snack.
Buy a 5.5-ounce container of BBQ Pringles from Dollar Tree for $2.25.
Founders Street Vanilla Bean Ice Cream Tub
When it comes to summertime desserts, it's hard to beat ice cream — it's cold and refreshing, while being creamy and delicious. If you want a straightforward, classic ice cream choice to keep in your freezer this summer, then grab a tub of this Founders Street vanilla bean ice cream. Not only is vanilla bean simple yet tasty (and not at all boring), but it's also a great foundation for summertime ice cream sundaes. And if you need sundae ideas, be sure to check out our list of ways to upgrade your ice cream sundae (including using unexpected toppings like potato chips or candied bacon).
Buy a 14-ounce tub of Founders Street vanilla bean ice cream from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Party Mix Snack Bag
If you're hosting a summer dinner party, then, of course, you may be focusing on which dishes to make (and, if you need ideas, you may want to check out our list of no-cook party dishes for sweltering evenings), but snacks are super important too. After all, your guests might want something to munch on while they're waiting for dinner to be ready — and what better snack to have around than this party mix snack bag from Dollar Tree. The mix contains corn chips, fried cheese curls, nacho cheese-flavored tortilla chips, and pretzels. Grab a few of these bags, throw them into a festive party bowl, and you're all set for your next get-together.
Buy a 6-ounce bag of the Party Mix snack bag from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Simply Lemonade
Many would agree that lemonade is the quintessential summer drink, so you're going to want to stock up on it in the coming months for whenever you want something sweet and refreshing to cool you down. Of course, it tastes delicious all on its own in a glass filled with ice, but we also know about some ingredients that will instantly elevate store-bought lemonade if you want to switch it up (such as fresh herbs, coconut water, or even jalapeños).
Buy a 52-ounce container of Simply Lemonade from Dollar Tree for $3.
Tj Farms Frozen Strawberry, Mango, And Blueberry Mix
Speaking of refreshing summer drinks, you may also find yourself wanting to whip up some homemade smoothies to enjoy in the heat. To make this as easy as possible for yourself, grab a bag of this frozen fruit mix from Tj Farms. The combo includes strawberries, mangoes, and blueberries, so you have all the makings of an absolutely delicious smoothie ready to go.
Buy a 20-ounce bag of Tj Farms frozen strawberry, mango, and blueberry mix from Dollar Tree for $3.
Kraft Bullseye Everyday Original Barbecue Sauce
Barbecue sauce is a condiment that you probably use year-round, but it's especially important that you're stocked up on it during summer — there are plenty of grilling recipes out there that will call for it. With this sauce, you can make everything from juicy barbecued chicken to slow-cooked pulled pork mac and cheese sliders and beyond. With this in mind, be sure to grab a bottle or two of this Kraft Bullseye barbecue sauce next time you're at Dollar Tree.
Buy a 17.5-ounce bottle of Kraft Bullseyes everyday original barbecue sauce from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Snack Box With 8 Compartments
With the weather being so nice in the summer, it's the perfect time to enjoy food outside, such as for a picnic or even just spending some time outdoors with a book and a snack. If you love the idea of enjoying your snack outside, then you may want to pick up this snack box. It has eight compartments, so it's perfect for anyone who loves to pack a little bit of everything — some ideas include cheese, crackers, fruit, nuts, or pretzels. There are four colors to choose from with this snack box: red, mint green, teal, and blue.
Buy an eight-compartment snack box from Dollar Tree for $6.
El Sabroso Original Salsitas Spicy Salsa Tortilla Rounds
If you're someone who loves enjoying a hot snack in the hot weather, then you need to buy a bag of these El Sabroso Original Salsitas spicy salsa tortilla rounds. These chips are bold and spicy, flavored with tomato, onion, garlic, avocado, and, for the heat, jalapeño peppers. They're certainly flavorful enough to have them on their own, but you can also pair them with a salsa (perhaps a mild one so you don't overdo it on the spice), chili con queso, or fresh guacamole.
Buy a 5-ounce bag of El Sabroso Original Salsitas spicy salsa tortilla rounds from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Island Choice Yellow Clingstone Diced Peach Cups
Grab a pack of these Island Choice yellow clingstone diced peach cups to have a refreshing, fruity snack on hand for summer. These cups are filled with diced peaches and peach juice and are perfect to take with you on the go. One thing to note is that each cup contains 10 grams of added sugar (and 13 grams overall), so you may want to enjoy these sparingly if you're being careful about having too much added sugar. But still, it will pay off to have these stocked in your kitchen for an easy and satisfying snack.
Buy a three-pack of Island Choice yellow clingstone diced peach cups from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Talenti Salted Caramel Truffle Gelato
For a cold, refreshing dessert that is a little fancier and more elevated than classic ice cream, grab a container of this Talenti salted caramel truffle gelato. This treat consists of layers of sea salt caramel, chocolate cookie pieces, and chocolatey caramel truffles to make for an irresistible, decadent dessert. Serve as is or top with whipped cream, fresh fruit pieces, or, for extra decadence, more caramel sauce.
Buy an 11.4-ounce tub of Talenti salted caramel truffle gelato from Dollar Tree for $5.
Minute Maid Aguas Frescas Strawberry Juice Beverage
If you're unfamiliar with agua fresca (which translates to "fresh water"), you can read our guide on the history of the iconic Mexican drink. But what's most important is that it's refreshing and delicious — and perfect for the summer. Minute Maid has a version of strawberry agua fresca, which you can buy at Dollar Tree for a low price. Trust us, you'll want to have some cans of this beverage lying around this summer.
Buy a 16-ounce can of the Minute Maid strawberry Aguas Frescas juice beverage from Dollar Tree for $1.25.
Fruit-Themed Canteen With Straw And A Carry Strap
Whatever your favorite summertime beverage is, it's more fun to enjoy it when it's in a summer-themed cup. With this in mind, you'll want to buy these fruit-themed canteens, which come with a lid, straw, and a carry strap. The carry strap makes it super easy for you to take it with you on the go — or ensures that your kid won't lose their canteen. There are two fruit options to choose from: watermelon or lemon.
Buy the fruit-themed canteen from Dollar Tree for $1.50 each.
Gold Peak Sweetened Real Brewed Tea
Some of us prefer sweet tea as our go-to summer drink — and, if this is you, then you'll be happy to know you can buy a bottle of Gold Peak sweetened real brewed tea at Dollar Tree. It's packed with plenty of sweetness thanks to the added cane sugar, so it will hit the spot when you want something that is both sweet and refreshing (especially if you serve it in a glass filled with plenty of ice).
Buy a 52-ounce bottle of Gold Peak sweet tea from Dollar Tree for $3.
Strawberry Preserves
Summer is a great time to enjoy strawberries in all forms, whether it's in a smoothie, in a dessert, or simply on their own. Another delicious way to enjoy the summery fruit? As a jam, of course. So, you'll want to buy a jar of these strawberry preserves from Dollar Tree, so you can add it to toast or homemade scones.
Buy a 16-ounce jar of strawberry preserves from Dollar Tree for $1.50.
Goldfish Grahams S'mores
S'mores are definitely a treat best enjoyed in the summertime, and, if you agree, then you should know that you can enjoy s'mores in other forms, too, such as s'mores-flavored Goldfish. Notably, s'mores Goldfish placed first in our ranking of the complete list of s'mores-flavored snacks, so you know that this snack is worth the time of s'mores lovers. The bag contains three flavors of Goldfish pieces — chocolate, honey graham cracker, and marshmallow — so you'll want to make sure each bite you take has one of all three, so that you really get the s'mores experience.
Buy a 2.45-ounce bag of s'mores Goldfish from Dollar Tree for $1.25.