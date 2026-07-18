9 Things Dollar Tree Employees Know That Shoppers Don't

Does it seem like each trip to the grocery store is more expensive than the last? You're not alone. Shoppers everywhere are feeling the pinch at the cash register. And because household needs don't stop just because prices are higher, many of us are turning to Dollar Tree to get more out of our paychecks. A 2026 Statista consumer report shows Dollar Tree sales increasing year after year, and this trend isn't exclusive to those on the lower end of the wealth spectrum.

Dollar Tree reported 2.6 million new customers in 2025, according to Investopedia. Many of these customers had an income of $100,000 or higher. This increase in higher income customers came after Dollar Tree began diversifying its inventory to include more expensive items in the $7 price range in addition to its usual price point of $1 and some change.

And as more Dollar Tree customers are finding out, lower prices don't necessarily mean lower quality. Dollar Tree has plenty of incredible deals on high-end products, if you know where to look. We scoured the internet for secrets, hacks, and tricks for getting the most out of your local Dollar Tree that came straight from employees. Here's some things Dollar Tree employees know that you might not.