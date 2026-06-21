The US State With The Most Dollar Tree Locations Isn't California Or Florida

Whether you're picking up inexpensive party supplies, looking for ways to freshen up your home décor for a new season, or stocking up on budget-friendly snacks, Dollar Tree has become a go-to destination for bargain hunters across the country. When it comes to the number of Dollar Tree stores, however, one state reigns supreme (and spoiler alert, it's not California or Florida). When it comes to Dollar Tree locations, Texas takes the top spot. According to ScrapeHero, Texas has an impressive 819 stores. California, which has 818 stores, comes in at a very close second place.

Not only is Texas home to more Dollar Trees than any other state, but it also has the city with the most Dollar Trees in America: Houston is home to 65 locations. Also making the top ten list are San Antonio with 58 locations, and El Paso with 27. And while 9% of Dollar Tree's stores are found in Texas, the retailer's footprint extends far beyond the Lone Star State. The brand boasts more than 9,000 stores across 48 of the contiguous United States and seven Canadian provinces. Sadly for residents of Hawaii and Alaska, Dollar Tree has yet to open a location in either state.