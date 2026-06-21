The US State With The Most Dollar Tree Locations Isn't California Or Florida
Whether you're picking up inexpensive party supplies, looking for ways to freshen up your home décor for a new season, or stocking up on budget-friendly snacks, Dollar Tree has become a go-to destination for bargain hunters across the country. When it comes to the number of Dollar Tree stores, however, one state reigns supreme (and spoiler alert, it's not California or Florida). When it comes to Dollar Tree locations, Texas takes the top spot. According to ScrapeHero, Texas has an impressive 819 stores. California, which has 818 stores, comes in at a very close second place.
Not only is Texas home to more Dollar Trees than any other state, but it also has the city with the most Dollar Trees in America: Houston is home to 65 locations. Also making the top ten list are San Antonio with 58 locations, and El Paso with 27. And while 9% of Dollar Tree's stores are found in Texas, the retailer's footprint extends far beyond the Lone Star State. The brand boasts more than 9,000 stores across 48 of the contiguous United States and seven Canadian provinces. Sadly for residents of Hawaii and Alaska, Dollar Tree has yet to open a location in either state.
What's so special about Dollar Tree?
Loyal Dollar Tree fans know why the store gets so much buzz. The Dollar Tree website shares that new merchandise arrives every week and claims shoppers love it because "it's all about the thrill of the hunt!" The treasure-hunting aspect is certainly appealing to shoppers who love to browse the ever-changing shelves for items that range from Dollar Tree's affordable all-natural snacks to the latest must-have seasonal home décor.
The chain's grocery aisles have developed a particularly devoted following. Several Reddit users recommended the egg rolls when asked for their favorite purchases, and some shoppers have gone so far as to say that the Dollar Tree chips are better than its name-brand counterparts. Beyond the popular food section and the ever-updating home décor, the store is also known for its cleaning supplies and unique yet affordable kitchen gadgets, making it a destination for anyone wanting to freshen up their home or pantry without stretching their budget.