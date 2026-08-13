Not Stanley, Not Owala: The Water Bottle Brand With A Common Straw Problem
A reusable water bottle is more than just environmentally conscious. Anyone who's added one to their routine can attest that it makes staying properly hydrated surprisingly convenient, whether the bottle mostly lives at home or you take it everywhere with you. But one popular brand of water bottle requires a little extra effort that some buyers are not aware of.
Some Yeti water bottles have a common problem with the straw being slightly too long to actually work. They fit inside the bottle, but the straw opening sits flush (or flush enough) against the bottom of the bottle, greatly increasing the required effort to drink. This likely simplifies the manufacturing process, allowing for a smaller number of straw designs to work with a larger number of bottles.
The straw problem is commonly acknowledged by customers and salespeople alike, and one that is easily solved by cutting the bottom off the straw until its about ½ inch from the bottom of the bottle. As an extra precaution against sealing with the bottom, you can also cut the straw at a slight angle. And if it's still not working, as one Reddit user said, just "try trimming a tiny bit more off the straw." Even if it seems like you've cut enough, a little more may be needed.
Picking the right reusable water bottle for you
Yeti is only one of the premium brands of water bottles on the market, but don't let its slightly too long straw count it out. These bottles are generally well-known for their sturdiness and lack of leaks, one of the big differences between Stanley and Yeti tumblers. The need to trim off a bit of straw shouldn't count this quality option out.
Stanley tumblers also compare decently to Owala, though the latter tends to be less expensive and lighter — particularly important given the weight of carrying water all day. However, the Stanley is generally easier to clean and seems to keep beverages colder.
There's a lot to consider when shopping for a reusable water bottle, but a good price is key. Luckily, some of this summer's HomeGoods kitchen must-haves include batches of Stanley and Yeti tumblers, available in select stores on deep discount. Customers haven't spotted Owala bottles at HomeGoods recently, but there is a Dollar Tree Owala bottle dupe for a mere $1.25 that frugal shoppers can consider.