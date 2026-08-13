Not Stanley, Not Owala: The Water Bottle Brand With A Common Straw Problem

A reusable water bottle is more than just environmentally conscious. Anyone who's added one to their routine can attest that it makes staying properly hydrated surprisingly convenient, whether the bottle mostly lives at home or you take it everywhere with you. But one popular brand of water bottle requires a little extra effort that some buyers are not aware of.

Some Yeti water bottles have a common problem with the straw being slightly too long to actually work. They fit inside the bottle, but the straw opening sits flush (or flush enough) against the bottom of the bottle, greatly increasing the required effort to drink. This likely simplifies the manufacturing process, allowing for a smaller number of straw designs to work with a larger number of bottles.

The straw problem is commonly acknowledged by customers and salespeople alike, and one that is easily solved by cutting the bottom off the straw until its about ½ inch from the bottom of the bottle. As an extra precaution against sealing with the bottom, you can also cut the straw at a slight angle. And if it's still not working, as one Reddit user said, just "try trimming a tiny bit more off the straw." Even if it seems like you've cut enough, a little more may be needed.