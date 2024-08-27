Owala Vs Stanley: The Differences Between These 2 Viral Tumblers

While the Owala tumbler may be cheaper per ounce, Stanley offers greater variety, meaning those looking for less expensive options can purchase smaller versions, like the 30 oz and 14 oz bottles, which cost $35 and $20, respectively. Stanley's variety doesn't just extend to size, as the company's tumblers have a myriad of different lids, handles, and colors (the Owala comes in 16 colors while Stanley's offerings are available in up to 36) that provide a great degree of customization.

Between the Owala and Stanley, the latter is easier to clean, as every piece is detachable and can be washed in the dishwasher or with soap and water. The Owala, however, requires specific cleaning instructions for each part, with the gasket, straw, and base all requiring separate cleaning rituals. Furthermore, the Stanley tumbler keeps beverages cooler than the Owala.

Both offer a limited lifetime warranty, though they mostly just cover manufacturing defects. However, neither company guarantees an identical replacement. The Owala reserves the right to replace it with a similar product in stock, and Stanley does not guarantee it will have the same color. Stanley will replace a tumbler that's had reduced thermal performance, and the Owala warranty does not apply to a modified product, meaning that, by a hair, the Stanley comes out on top when it comes to warranty. In the end, though, whether it be travel friendliness, versatility, or even aesthetics, the most important qualities of a tumbler are the ones that matter most to you.