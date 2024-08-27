Owala Vs Stanley: The Differences Between These 2 Viral Tumblers
For the last few years, the Stanley tumbler has been at the front of the market, usurping Simple Modern's success. The viral sensation inspired copycats like Aldi's Crofton Tumbler and Walmart's Ozark Trail Tumbler. However, in 2024, the Owala tumbler gained significant traction with consumers, rivaling the Stanley line in popularity. Now, Stanley drinkers are left with a choice: keep their current bottles or opt for the trendy newcomer. Those without either container have a lot of choices in the current market, begging the question: which bottle is best for you?
Whether it's deciding between carbon steel and cast iron pans or between two high-end water bottles, choosing kitchen accessories can be an exhausting task. While there are a lot of similarities between the two options, there are key differences worth looking out for as a consumer. Their price points, features, and ability to keep your drink cold are all factors to keep in mind when deciding between the Owala and Stanley tumblers.
What the Owala tumbler has to offer
The Owala's standard bottle holds 40 ounces and costs $37.99, making it cheaper than the 40 oz Stanley tumbler's $45 price point. Another advantage is that the Owala tumbler is lighter than the Stanley, and considering how heavy a bottle can get when it's filled with liquid, every ounce counts. Specifically, the Stanley is 1.4 lbs (635 grams), and the slightly lighter Owala is 1.28 lbs (581 grams). And while carrying your lighter Owala, you'll be happy to know the lid is spill-resistant, unlike the Stanley, making it an even more portable option. Better yet, the Owala tumbler is lead-free, while the Stanley is not, making the Owala slightly safer.
Both the Owala and Stanley can hold a similar variety of beverages, including hot, cold, and carbonated drinks. However, the Owala is rated slightly higher, receiving an average of 4.8 stars on Amazon (five stars: 87%, one star: 2%) as opposed to Stanley's 4.6 stars on the site (five stars: 81%, one star: 5%). Though the reviews are closer on other sites, with Stanley receiving a 4.7/5 average on its own site and Owala receiving a 4.6/5 average on its site. This also reflects the product's age difference. While the Stanley tumbler has been around long enough for its problems to be detected, the Owala has not. But being tried-and-true isn't the only selling point the Stanley has to offer.
What the Stanley tumbler has to offer
While the Owala tumbler may be cheaper per ounce, Stanley offers greater variety, meaning those looking for less expensive options can purchase smaller versions, like the 30 oz and 14 oz bottles, which cost $35 and $20, respectively. Stanley's variety doesn't just extend to size, as the company's tumblers have a myriad of different lids, handles, and colors (the Owala comes in 16 colors while Stanley's offerings are available in up to 36) that provide a great degree of customization.
Between the Owala and Stanley, the latter is easier to clean, as every piece is detachable and can be washed in the dishwasher or with soap and water. The Owala, however, requires specific cleaning instructions for each part, with the gasket, straw, and base all requiring separate cleaning rituals. Furthermore, the Stanley tumbler keeps beverages cooler than the Owala.
Both offer a limited lifetime warranty, though they mostly just cover manufacturing defects. However, neither company guarantees an identical replacement. The Owala reserves the right to replace it with a similar product in stock, and Stanley does not guarantee it will have the same color. Stanley will replace a tumbler that's had reduced thermal performance, and the Owala warranty does not apply to a modified product, meaning that, by a hair, the Stanley comes out on top when it comes to warranty. In the end, though, whether it be travel friendliness, versatility, or even aesthetics, the most important qualities of a tumbler are the ones that matter most to you.