11 HomeGoods Kitchen Must-Haves To Look For This Summer
In an age where you can order just about anything from the comfort of your own home and have it delivered, there are still throngs of people who head to HomeGoods on a regular basis. The retail giant specializes in everything you might need to decorate every room of your home, from kitchens to bathrooms and mudrooms to man caves. The company's catchphrase, "Go finding," is truly indicative of a shopping experience here because you never know what goodies you might find since the inventory is constantly shifting. Thankfully, plenty of social media movers and shakers showcase their HomeGoods finds, and right now there is no shortage of summer-inspired kitchen treasures to seek out.
We scoped out the internet to see who's found what lately in HomeGoods stores and we were not disappointed in these 11 adorable and functional pieces that will brighten up your kitchen for the season. (HomeGoods is also the place to visit if you're looking to spruce up your outdoor dining area.) While these picks are definitely worth seeking out, it's important to note that not every store location is guaranteed to have any of these items in stock as inventory varies upon location and shoppers are quick to buy seasonal items. Still, when you "go finding," don't be surprised if you find these or other pieces that are completely unique and perfect for your own kitchen.
Bright, colorful table linens
If there is any season where you can throw all caution to the wind and have some major fun with your table decorations, it's summer. A savvy HomeGoods finder and YouTuber found a floral, watermelon-pink tablecloth that is guaranteed to catch the eye of anyone who walks by. Nearby, she also showcased an apricot-colored option which would also look smashing as a decoration for a Sam's Club-fueled summer brunch.
Cocktail syrups, kits, garnishes
Summer heat means icy cold cocktails and mocktails in all the fruity flavors, as that same YouTuber found out. HomeGoods is the place to score many delicious ingredients to prepare your favorite drinks or to find something new to try. Not only can you find alcohol-free wines in many stores, but there are also cocktail kits and syrups in which you just add your booze of choice. There are also bags of drink garnishes, like trendy dehydrated citrus slices. Additionally, you can sometimes find everything you need to make a pitcher cocktail, with the pitcher included.
Lemon salt and pepper shakers
Nothing brightens up a kitchen in summer quite like some citrus decor. An Instagram user showcasing their HomeGoods finds featured a fantastic lemon salt and pepper shaker set. Glossy ceramic lemons acted as the shakers for salt and pepper, both of which sat on a green tray shaped like a leaf. Curves and vine tendrils gave the whole set movement, so definitely pick this one up if you happen to come across it.
Lobster plates and seashell bowls
It's not unusual to find sea-themed kitchen pieces at HomeGoods during the summer, and these bowls and plates we found on Instagram are just a couple examples. The trio of white bowls are adorned with blue seashells and are a perfect size for cereal, oatmeal, soups (cold soups are great to beat the heat), and ice cream. The plates are made in Portugal and have a thin blue border and a simple depiction of an adorable lobster in the middle.
Printed cocktail spoons
Spoons can be silver, black, or gold in color, but they can also be printed, which adds a fun touch to your summertime parties. A channel on YouTube found an impressive stash of these gems at one HomeGoods store. Packs of four spoons were printed with plaid, berries, lemons, and other fun patterns. These are perfect for serving dips, placing in jars of jam, and adding to condiment bowls on summer grazing boards.
Orange-shaped juice pitcher
We found several pieces on Instagram that depicted a big, juicy orange (like a chip and dip set and a cream and sugar duo), but it was an orange-shaped pitcher that really caught our eye. A robust, round orange shape complete with orange peel dimples made up the pitcher itself while the spout and handle looked like orange leaves. We can't help but imagine serving freshly-squeezed orange juice from this gorgeous piece on a sunny summer morning.
Food domes
Screened food domes (sometimes called a cloche) are staples for anyone who likes to eat or entertain outside during the summertime. They are typically assembled with a platter to place your food on and a breathable, domed cover to go over the top so bugs don't help themselves to your food. HomeGoods does a great job stocking these handy pieces in many shapes and sizes. The ones we found on YouTube are large enough to build a charcuterie, fruit, or veggie spread and enjoy it alfresco.
Sailboat napkin holder
People who love spending time at the beach or lake during the summer will love this fun wicker napkin holder we spotted on Instagram which is shaped like a sailboat. Navy blue and white in color, it gives off nautical vibes alongside pure Americana. Of course, HomeGoods is constantly stocked with seasonal, colorful, festive napkins, so go ahead and show them off in this piece.
Flamingo-shaped basket
We first spotted a bright pink, flamingo-shaped basket on Instagram and then we found a reel on TikTok of an entire display of flamingo pieces at a HomeGoods store. Needless to say, the Barbiecore birds are hot for summertime. Our basket pick is a great vehicle for holding bags of snacks, flatware, napkins, candies, flowers, and whatever else you can dream up. It might also be adorable placed by your kitchen sink.
Whale-shaped ice bucket
Add this to the list of "things you don't need but are too cool to pass up." You tend to find a lot of things like this at HomeGoods, which makes shopping there that much more exciting. A YouTuber found this metal ice bucket which is large enough to hold ice and some bottles of drinks, all surrounded by a wicker whale. It's perfect for a beach-themed tablescape, but is also awesome enough to use all the time.
Stanley cups
Surely it was only a matter of time before super trendy (and super-expensive), insulated Stanley cups made their way to HomeGoods stores, and it has officially happened. As one Instagram user showed us, the store was stocked with several sizes and colors at excellent, discounted prices. On a different post, we spotted more colors alongside a collection of YETI tumblers. Both brands are perfect for staying cool and hydrated during the hot summer months.