Stanley Vs Yeti Tumblers: Here Are The Main Differences

First things first: The people who tell you your morning coffee "doesn't count" as hydrating are totally lying. Regardless, there are signs that you're probably still dehydrated — and between Stanley cups and Yeti tumblers, one of the internet's most health-conscious trends is here to help.

Stanley has been around since 1913, and Yeti since 2006, with the former leading to an internet craze in late 2023 that's still lingering. The large tumblers both feature a built-in handle and straw and are known for their quality and durability. In fact, to the untrained eye, the two look almost identical. So, are they?

Honestly, they're pretty similar products. The prices and look are comparable; they'll both fit nicely in your car's cup holder, and they're both well-renowned for keeping water chilled to perfection. But if you've had both tabs open on your computer for months trying to decide which to put on your holiday wish list, a few main things differentiate them.

First, Stanley offers a broader variety of consistent color and size options. Yeti has offered dozens of colors throughout its history but only keeps a few "core colors" in stock year-round, instead focusing on limited edition seasonal colors. Beyond aesthetics, their structure differs most significantly when it comes to the handle and the lid.