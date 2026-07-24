The Dollar Tree Water Bottle That's A Convincing Owala Dupe
Dollar Tree is a wellspring of cheap snacks, toys, and seasonal items that keep shoppers coming back for more. Aside from these evergreen products, the affordable store is also known for dipping its toe into producing dupes of expensive kitchen and cookware items. For instance, Dollar Tree makes a set of plates that are a convincing Williams Sonoma dupe and come with matching side plates, mugs, and bowls. The budget chain also sells etched highball glasses that are another Williams Sonoma copycat. Recently, customers have noted that Dollar Tree has started to stock a water bottle that's a convincing Owala dupe, too.
Bona fide Owala water bottles come in several colors (each with charming names like 'peach of mind' and '90s kid') and three sizes (24 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces). Practical and stylish, an individual bottle will set you back just under $40 depending on the size and design. Dollar Tree's version is called the Dual lid-chug/Sip! and costs only $1.25, making it an absolute steal. It features a dual lid with a built-in straw for sipping as well as a spout for chugging, just like original Owala bottles. While there aren't as many color ways to choose from, shoppers can select from a hot pink version with a purple lid, a lilac one with a duck egg blue lid, and a pastel yellow option with a blush pink top. There's also a low-key gray and black bottle for shoppers who don't like standing out from the crowd.
Dollar Tree's Owala copycat bottles have easy carry handles
Dollar Tree's Owala bottle copycats come with an easy carry handle and are billed as leak proof on the outer label, which makes them ideal for taking on hikes, picnics, and the office. As they're so affordably priced, you could buy all the color ways to match your gym gear, too. One shopper on Facebook said "I grabbed 2 each for my kids to pack away for school (4 kids + my niece) & the lady made a comment how I'm grabbing them all before others get them. Like oooh well. Mine were 1.25 at my store & had more colors plus these & they don't seem to leak." However, another commenter warned that when you look inside the bottles the interior is made of plastic so they aren't entirely stainless steel like genuine Owala bottles.
That said, given their affordable price and near identical appearance, you might still be interested in purchasing DT's dupes while stocks last. Then you'll, of course, need a considered place to store them, and Dollar Tree has a product for that too. You can declutter reusable water bottles with book bins from DT — simply line them up against the back of your kitchen shelf and stack your bottles inside horizontally.