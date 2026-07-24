The Dollar Tree Water Bottle That's A Convincing Owala Dupe

Dollar Tree is a wellspring of cheap snacks, toys, and seasonal items that keep shoppers coming back for more. Aside from these evergreen products, the affordable store is also known for dipping its toe into producing dupes of expensive kitchen and cookware items. For instance, Dollar Tree makes a set of plates that are a convincing Williams Sonoma dupe and come with matching side plates, mugs, and bowls. The budget chain also sells etched highball glasses that are another Williams Sonoma copycat. Recently, customers have noted that Dollar Tree has started to stock a water bottle that's a convincing Owala dupe, too.

Bona fide Owala water bottles come in several colors (each with charming names like 'peach of mind' and '90s kid') and three sizes (24 ounces, 32 ounces, and 40 ounces). Practical and stylish, an individual bottle will set you back just under $40 depending on the size and design. Dollar Tree's version is called the Dual lid-chug/Sip! and costs only $1.25, making it an absolute steal. It features a dual lid with a built-in straw for sipping as well as a spout for chugging, just like original Owala bottles. While there aren't as many color ways to choose from, shoppers can select from a hot pink version with a purple lid, a lilac one with a duck egg blue lid, and a pastel yellow option with a blush pink top. There's also a low-key gray and black bottle for shoppers who don't like standing out from the crowd.