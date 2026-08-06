5 Best Fast Food Menu Items Of 2026 (So Far)

Amid fierce competition from the growing fast casual dining industry and consumer dissatisfaction with high prices, fast food is struggling to maintain its market dominance. One of the ways this industry is trying to stay relevant is with new products, often only available for a limited time, and these are some of this year's standouts so far.

Some of the year's best menu items cover desserts, a category in which fast food can be very hit or miss. But these hits include a popular donut company's take on a classic Latin dessert, and a surprisingly delicious egg roll-like concoction from a chain that often draws mixed reviews. And in an almost-dessert vein, there's a refreshing orange creamsicle-like beverage from a burger chain not typically known for drinks.

Main dishes are also well represented here, by two giants of the fast-food scene. McDonald's newest chicken sandwich may be its best, and Taco Bell's meaty revamp of one of its most beloved dishes might become a cult classic in its own right.