5 Best Fast Food Menu Items Of 2026 (So Far)
Amid fierce competition from the growing fast casual dining industry and consumer dissatisfaction with high prices, fast food is struggling to maintain its market dominance. One of the ways this industry is trying to stay relevant is with new products, often only available for a limited time, and these are some of this year's standouts so far.
Some of the year's best menu items cover desserts, a category in which fast food can be very hit or miss. But these hits include a popular donut company's take on a classic Latin dessert, and a surprisingly delicious egg roll-like concoction from a chain that often draws mixed reviews. And in an almost-dessert vein, there's a refreshing orange creamsicle-like beverage from a burger chain not typically known for drinks.
Main dishes are also well represented here, by two giants of the fast-food scene. McDonald's newest chicken sandwich may be its best, and Taco Bell's meaty revamp of one of its most beloved dishes might become a cult classic in its own right.
McDonald's Bacon Caesar McCrispy
You can't be blamed for thinking that the McDonald's Bacon Caesar McCrispy is the best fast food fried chicken sandwich out there. The numerous crispy and juicy elements of this sandwich play off of each other well; shredded lettuce and Roma tomato slices add lightness and freshness to the heavier elements of crispy onions, bacon, and fried chicken.
All these textures and flavors are tied together with the tang of crinkle-cut pickles and the new Caesar Sauce. It's surprisingly similar to a homemade Caesar dressing, consisting mostly of a few whole ingredients that bring bold, zesty, cheesy flavor.
Chicken, bacon, and Caesar dressing isn't a revolutionary combination, but this McDonald's sandwich does it well, especially for fast food. Reviewers have enjoyed it, though customers have noted that its excellence largely depends on whether or not you get quality chicken, which is not necessarily guaranteed. In either case, it's a limited-time item, so get it before it goes away.
Arby's Peach Cobbler Rolls
Arby's doesn't necessarily have the positive reputation of some of the fast food chains on this list. Though it still has plenty of fans, Arby's became the target of years of pop culture jokes about poor-quality food — jokes that landed in part because some customers also have strongly negative opinions. These have had an effect: last year, Arby's closed dozens of locations across eight states amid sagging business. But a dessert item, of all things, provided a glimpse of the deliciousness Arby's has to offer.
In January, Arby's debuted its new Peach Cobbler Rolls in 2-piece orders. It sounds like a southern-style bakery treat, but more closely resembles a peach-filled egg roll. The outer shell is said to have a flavor profile resembling Cinnamon Toast Crunch, which makes a perfect pairing with the real peaches and bourbon vanilla sauce inside.
Although these rolls are meant to be a limited-time item, they appear to still be available on at least some Arby's menus. Arby's fans should hope that their lengthy "limited time" availability will translate to the permanent menu, or at least a recurring item.
Taco Bell's Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza
The Mexican Pizza is not very authentically Mexican, but it was a long-lasting cult favorite. Enough so that, after Taco Bell discontinued it in 2020, the chain brought it back to popular acclaim in 2022. And earlier this year, Taco Bell put a cantina twist on the Mexican Pizza by adding its fan-favorite cantina chicken instead of ground beef.
Fans appreciate the new Mexican Pizza's zesty citrus salsa, which they say balances the chicken nicely. Many have said that it became a go-to item for them, which unfortunately has a limited lifespan. Despite its popularity, the Cantina Chicken Mexican Pizza is another limited-time item, and we won't know it's gone until it's gone.
There are also ways to improve on this new Mexican Pizza even more. Fans of the regular one recommend asking for jalapeños, onions, nacho cheese, or extra tomatoes. You can also combine a Cheesy Roll Up with a Mexican Pizza (Cantina Chicken or not) by pulling the former open and stuffing the latter inside.
Burger King's Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King
Burger King is enjoying something of a renaissance. The chain has made several small tweaks to its menu in recent months, primarily a revamped Whopper with better ingredients and packaging that's received near-universal acclaim. But in addition to a better signature sandwich, Burger King also now offers one of the best fast food frozen drinks available.
The Orange Dreamsicle Freezee King takes Burger King's preexisting frozen Hi-C Orange drink and adds a cold foam that slowly sinks into the freezee, topped with a crunchy orange cream crumble. A few simple tweaks to a longstanding menu item elevate the entire experience with nostalgic flavors of orange and cream, accented by the crumble's textural variation.
Reviews suggest the creamy cold foam is what really makes this drink shine, like a cream-forward Orange Dreamsicle, though some prefer the topping's texture. Be aware that a few customers have said their local stores omitted the toppings for unknown reasons, so make sure that you get the drink you ordered.
Krispy Kreme's Tres Leches Inspired Donut
Krispy Kreme fans appreciate its reputation for sensational seasonal doughnuts, just as much as the chain's reliable standby, its Original Glazed doughnut. But this exciting new offering is somewhat unusual among Krispy Kreme donuts for being unglazed, but that doesn't mean it's short on flavor or sweetness.
Along with Guava Cheesecake and Choco Dulce Cookie Crunch, the Tres Leches Inspired Doughnut is ⅓ of this summer's Destination Desserts Doughnut Collection. It is an unglazed donut filled with tres leches cream, topped with sweet cream-flavored buttercream frosting, and garnished with cinnamon and cake doughnut crumbs.
It's only been out since the end of July and is already earning positive reviews. While it understandably doesn't have the wet texture of tres leches cake, you do get all the creamy deliciousness of the real thing. Other reviews noted the cinnamon-forward smell, and one called it the best doughnut they've ever had. See what the fuss is about yourself, before it goes away forever.